Woman Agreed To Babysit Her Sister’s Children, But She Refused To Continue Looking After Them When Her Sister Didn’t Come Home On Time

by Heide Lazaro

Woman putting two young children to sleep on their bed

Pexels/Reddit

Respecting someone else’s time is a basic courtesy.

This woman agreed to babysit her sister’s children while she went out and bought some stuff.

When her sister didn’t return on time, tensions quickly grew.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for refusing to watch my nephews after what their mother did?

I (27F) babysat my nephews recently, (12M and 6M) for my sister who was going to get them some presents.

Now, when she had left, she said she was going to a store and would be back.

I knew she was going to the next town over and would be about 3 to 4 hours.

This woman told her sister she wouldn’t babysit anymore.

I was fine with that.

However, after the 5-hour mark, I called her and she wasn’t even on her way back.

She finally got home, but I told her I won’t babysit anymore.

It was too long.

Now, her sister is mad at her.

She yelled and said she couldn’t control the traffic.

AITA for not babysitting after she did this?

My family thinks I should just give her another chance.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 02 at 1.30.39 PM Woman Agreed To Babysit Her Sisters Children, But She Refused To Continue Looking After Them When Her Sister Didnt Come Home On Time

This person gives their honest opinion.

Screenshot 2026 01 02 at 1.31.18 PM Woman Agreed To Babysit Her Sisters Children, But She Refused To Continue Looking After Them When Her Sister Didnt Come Home On Time

Learn from your mistakes, says this one.

Screenshot 2026 01 02 at 1.31.42 PM Woman Agreed To Babysit Her Sisters Children, But She Refused To Continue Looking After Them When Her Sister Didnt Come Home On Time

Here’s another valid point.

Screenshot 2026 01 02 at 1.32.00 PM Woman Agreed To Babysit Her Sisters Children, But She Refused To Continue Looking After Them When Her Sister Didnt Come Home On Time

Finally, short and simple.

Screenshot 2026 01 02 at 1.32.22 PM Woman Agreed To Babysit Her Sisters Children, But She Refused To Continue Looking After Them When Her Sister Didnt Come Home On Time

Honoring your word is an important foundation of trust.

