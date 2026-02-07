Woman Agreed To Babysit Her Sister’s Children, But She Refused To Continue Looking After Them When Her Sister Didn’t Come Home On Time

Respecting someone else’s time is a basic courtesy.

This woman agreed to babysit her sister’s children while she went out and bought some stuff.

When her sister didn’t return on time, tensions quickly grew.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for refusing to watch my nephews after what their mother did? I (27F) babysat my nephews recently, (12M and 6M) for my sister who was going to get them some presents. Now, when she had left, she said she was going to a store and would be back. I knew she was going to the next town over and would be about 3 to 4 hours.

I was fine with that. However, after the 5-hour mark, I called her and she wasn’t even on her way back. She finally got home, but I told her I won’t babysit anymore. It was too long.

She yelled and said she couldn’t control the traffic. AITA for not babysitting after she did this? My family thinks I should just give her another chance.

Honoring your word is an important foundation of trust.

