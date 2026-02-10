Woman Agrees To Watch A Friend’s Cat, But She Didn’t Realize The HOA Would Give Her A Ticket For Parking In Her Friend’s Driveway

Imagine agreeing to pet sit for a friend who happens to live in an HOA. If you got a parking ticket from the HOA because they didn’t like where you parked your car, who should pay it, you or your friend?

AITA for refusing to pay an HOA “ticket” while cat sitting A friend asked me to watch her cat for her while she was on vacation. When I went over to feed the cat, I parked in the driveway, fed the cat, and left. One day, I went to feed the cat and there was a $25 “ticket” on my car for parking in the driveway. It was from the HOA not the police or parking enforcement. There was nothing illegal about where I parked nor have I ever been told not to park in a driveway by anyone.

So, I ignored it. The HOA is now pursuing her for the ticket since their authority only extends to their members. She sent them my info and I flat out told them to take a hike, I’m not paying a fine and if they don’t like it, sue me.

She is upset with me and demanding I pay since she will have to pay the fine. If she had told me her HOA does stuff like that and that I need to park on a guest spot instead, I would have. But, I don’t feel obliged to pay a fine for made up rules I was never told about. The law in my state is pretty clear, the HOA has no right to fine me, but their members can be held responsible for the violations of guests.

