Woman Bought Christmas Gifts For All Her Nieces And Nephews, But Her Siblings Stopped Participating And Left Her Carrying The Holiday Alone

Family traditions can change as families grow.

In this story, a childless aunt loved buying gifts for her nieces and nephews.

But as the family grew, her siblings decided to stop giving gifts to everyone without telling her.

Now, she feels like she’s the only one carrying the family Christmas.

Let’s take a closer look.

AITA if I stop buying Christmas presents? I’m the youngest of five and have no kids of my own. My four brothers and sisters all have many kids (4, 2, 2, 4). Those 12 nieces and nephews all have 8 kids of their own. We used to always buy presents for each other’s kids, so I naturally started getting gifts for their kids.

This woman learned that her siblings had a new plan.

A few years ago, I realized that, practically, no gifts were opened at all. I didn’t think much of it at first. The next year, it happened again. I found out that my siblings got together and agreed that they would stop buying gifts for each other’s kids Because our family was growing.

She was upset that she wasn’t in the loop.

They didn’t tell me. The only thing said was, “You just now realized it?” I was a little upset they didn’t include me. But I get it. I don’t have any kids of my own, but I’ve always bought gifts and they know it. The past couple of years has actually led to a few incidents of the kids crying. If I messed up in what they opened, then that was basically it for their Christmas at the family get-together.

Now, she feels like she’s carrying the family Christmas.

They will still get gifts at their parents’ or grandparents’ home, but at our family Christmas? That’s all. It feels like I’m carrying the family Christmas now. The kids are not to blame for their parents’ spending habits. I love them and have always been happy making them happy. But now it feels like an obligation, and it’s expected of me.

Sometimes, being the favorite aunt can be pricey.

