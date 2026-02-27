Woman Is Allergic To Her Roommate’s New Pet, So She’s Thinking About Telling The Landlord They’re Over The Limit

Imagine coming home one day to discover that your roommate adopted a new pet. What would you do if you were allergic to that pet?

In this story, one person is in this exact situation. She tried talking to the roommate about it and suggesting a compromise, but when that didn’t work, she came up with another idea.

Keep reading for all the details.

WIBTA if I asked my landlord to make my roommate get rid of a pet? About 3 weeks ago now, one my roommates suddenly got a chinchilla (lovely, adorable little animals) without talking to me or the other 2 people living in the house. I happen to be allergic to chinchillas, and being around it for more than 5 minutes will exacerbate my asthma and cause an asthma attack. So I haven’t been able to go downstairs for more than 2 weeks, after finding that out the hard way.

Her roommate isn’t very understanding.

I talked to my roommate and asked if she could keep it somewhere else in the house like her bedroom or the room at the back of the house where she keeps the dog stuff. But she refused and insists on keeping it in the living room so everyone that comes over can see it. According to the lease, we’re only allowed to have 2 animals, and between 2 of my roommates we’ve already got 5 pets. WIBTA if I told my landlord she had too many pets and asked him to have her get rid of it?

Her roommate really should’ve given the other roommates a heads up before bringing home another pet. I’d be super annoyed if I had a roommate who didn’t care if I were allergic to her pet, so I can see why she is really frustrated. However, since they have 5 pets, I worry what will happen if she goes to the landlord since they’ll most likely have to go down to 2 pets.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

Going to the landlord could backfire.

This is good advice.

Maybe the other roommate can help.

This is a good question.

Her roommate is being really inconsiderate.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.