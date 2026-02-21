Woman Is Hired To Be A Security Guard At Walmart, But A Night Manager Keeps Trying To Give Her Jobs To Do That Are Not Part Of Her Job

Imagine being hired as a security guard at a store, but you don’t work for the store. You work for another company that sends security guards to work at stores for specific reasons. If the manager at the store tried to get you to do tasks that weren’t part of your job description, would you do them anyway or refuse?

you arrest a shoplifter and you want me to do what? I had gotten a job as a contracted security guard (a rent a cop) basically my job was to provide temporary security when a client needed something, say for an event or a beak in. The contacts were often only for a few weeks a few only for a day or two. This one had been ongoing for almost 2 months when I arrived to replace a guard who had quit at Walmart. Now, this took place when the Walmarts in my city had gone 24hrs and this one had been renovating, which was why I was there. Alot of the staff were stressed from the renovations and trying to stock shelves with customers in the way.

My job was to monitor the back door into the building and allow the contactors (only the contractors) access and ensure no one walked in and helped them self because this was the main stock room. These where 12hrs shift and, due to a shortage of guards from a flood, I only got a 30min break and I HAD to call one of our mobile guards to cover. Thankfully there was a McD in the walmart, something I only went to on occasion, but they were ok with me eating in there. Also, I was told to keep my phone on me in case of emergencies. I was also told that, under no circumstances was I to do the job of the loss prevention (LP) in the store as I was not trained to do it and didn’t work for walmart.

Anyways, most of the night managers were pretty chill when I came to my being there. but there was this one, we’ll call her Julie, hated the fact that all I did for 12hrs (between 8pm and 8am), was sit by a door and read or study I was due to take the provincial Security Guard test within the month, and she would frequently try to bully me into doing stuff that was not my job, like sweep the floors in the stock room, or help load pallets for the staff to restock shelves. This led to more than one phone call from my supervisor to hers reminding them what was laid out in my contract. Also, if i did help out and got hurt, workers compensation would not cover it because i was doing work outside my duties.

After the 3rd or 4th time this happened, she upped her game, even began to pester me while I was on break by trying to say i was taking too long, even though I only took the 30mins. One thing I should point out is that I have hypoglycemia so i would often buy a few things to snack on during the shift to keep my blood sugar stable, mostly fruit, juice, water and nuts that I kept in a small cooler under my chair. She tried to tell me that I would not be allowed to bring this and that I was lying about my blood sugar condition to be “a lazy pig” There was even one occasion when grabbed some stuff there and I went to pay and she ordered the cashier to close out as I got to the til and I was nearly late to my location because I had to get in line somewhere else.

Needless to say, I started grabbing stuff on the way instead of there.

She also tried to sneak in through the stockroom door, because she parked her car back there and got mad when I wouldnt let her as this area was a construction zone and you needed PPE to enter it and would frequently tell me that “A woman has no place doing this kind of work” and “The only reason you took this job was to meet men” I started to document everything and gave copies to my supervisor when I got my shifts for each week. Sorry about the long intro, just painting a picture about how this woman was acting, all petty stuff, but after 5 weeks of this, anyone would reach a breaking point.

Well, near the end of my 5th week, Im at the McD and decided to treat myself to some fries when Julie came stomping up and I rolled my eyes. think “what now” She glares at the tray in my hands and back at me and said “I need you to come with me now” Little worried I asked what was wrong and she points to a teenage girl, maybe about 16 (well call Liz) crying her eyes out.”I just caught a shoplifter and I need to to hold her for the police,” I was a little stunned that she would ask this and said”Sorry, but I can’t do that. You have to get your own LPO to handle that”

I should point out the reason we don’t do this this is, if this was a wrongful arrest and went to court, I and the company I work for would be liable as well.

She smirked at me and said Oh, I sent them home. don’t need them here If YOU are and why should we pay for more security than We need?” I WAS FLOORED. I honestly felt my brain come to a screeching halt on this. Then my phone started to ring so I put my try down to answer it.

It was the mobile guards who had to cut my break short to deal with an alarm call near by. I told him what was going on up front and after a long pause and come very creative swearing, told me he would call the night supervisor. As i put my phone away I see Julie grab my tray and up end it in the trash. she glares at me and says”Now get your lazy, fat self up to the LPO office and start the paperwork” I’ve had enough at this point and the cashier at the McD had seen what happened and had flagged me over to hand me a fresh order of fries in a take out bag. She even tossed in a couple of kid sized cheese burgers.

I tell Julie to “do it yourself, it’s not my job” and leave. She follows me, dragging Liz with her and yelling about incompetence and how she will have me fired. But she didn’t follow me into the construction area, she didn’t want to get she fancy shoes dirty.

About 20 mins later My mobile supervisor showed up with another guard to cover my spot and I thought, “oh no, I’m totally going get canned” He tells me to head to the office behind the customer service desk. When I get there, there’s Julie, Liz , 2 cops, the general manager (GM) for this location, one of the LPO and my BOSS. the owner of the company. By this time it was nearly 4am so if he decided to make a site visit himself, then something was going to hit the fan.

He asked me to tell him what had happened and before i could get a word out, Julie starts ranting that i was lazy, incompetent, and all I did was eat or sleep on the job and took long calls on my phone. She even tried to claim that i brought in a laptop and was playing computer games instead of doing my job. I’ve never even owned a laptop. My boss listens then turn to me and asked what happened. So I explain it and even told him that the cashiers in the McD witnessed it.

The LPO also confirmed that Julie had told his shift that they weren’t needed that night and had canceled the shifts for them for the rest of the week. The GM was furious and turned on Julie so fast I thought she was going to snap her neck. Also My boss brought out a stack of papers and handed it to the GM. Photo copies of the reports I had made on this woman’s harassment. I had also had the guards that did the job on my days off to do the same. learned fast in the type of work to document EVERYTHING. You could have heard a pin drop when the GM looked up from the first 3 pages and said that she had heard enough.

The cops left, apparently, Julie tried to claim that I was helping Liz steal stuff and was trying to get me arrested to. The other guard covered the rest of my shift and my boss told me to come and see him after my week end, which started that morning. Found out later that Liz didn’t actually steal anything and that Julie though a bottle of coke she was drinking came out of the cooler, but Liz had bought it from vending machines outside. Also Julie had been let go for breaking company guideline (she wasn’t supposed to be able to cancel the LPO shifts) and harassment of me and other contract guards. and theft for tossing my lunch in the trash. Worked at that location for another month after that and not a single issue for the remainder of my time there.

I feel really bad for Liz. She didn’t do anything wrong and got detained for a long time due to a crazy Julie. I’m glad it worked out well for OP. She was smart to document everything.

