Woman Lives With Her Boyfriend And Pays Most Of Their Bills, So She Thinks It’s Unfair That He Isn’t Following Their Deal About Not Bringing Work Home

A deal is a deal, and it’s meant to be honored.

The following story involves a woman who lives with her boyfriend and pays the majority of their bills.

When they moved to a bigger apartment, they agreed not bring work home.

But her boyfriend failed to follow this agreement, so she thinks he’s being unfair.

AITA for wanting to use 2nd bedroom in apartment as my closet? About two and a half years ago, my boyfriend moved into my house with me. We both work from home. I’m an artist, and he resells stuff. I make a lot more money than he does.

This woman pays about 80% of their monthly expenses.

He won’t tell me exactly how much he makes. So I’m not quite sure how big the difference is. As such, I only ask for him to pay about $600 per month. This is about 20% of our monthly living costs (rent, utilities, groceries, etc.).

She and her boyfriend decided to move to the city to a bigger house.

We recently decided we wanted to live in the city and settled on a 2-bedroom in an upscale high-rise right downtown. Our monthly costs have now more than doubled. We agreed he could still pay just $600 per month. We also agreed we would both separately get places for our businesses and not bring work home.

He often brought home work despite their agreement.

But, he still did… kind of. The place he got doesn’t have electricity, so he will still need to print at home and take pictures at home. This means he needs space. I wanted to use the second bedroom as a closet. I’ve always dreamed of having a whole room as a closet.

Now, she thinks it’s unfair that he’s using the other bedroom as his business room.

He talked me out of it before we even moved in, saying we needed the space for games and his stuff. He likes to keep a lot of stuff, and I wanted to get rid of the games and not bring extra stuff. Now that he needs to do work at home, he has taken that room over as his business room. I told him I didn’t feel like it was fair since I pay most of the bills. AITA?

Living together means being fair and following the agreement you made.

