Woman Loaned A Bar Friend Some Cash Months Ago, So She Called Them Out After Hearing About The Expensive New Sneakers She Just Bought For Herself

Money between friends can get awkward fast.

The following story involves a woman who loaned a friend some cash several months ago.

She kept politely asking for repayment, but didn’t receive any.

Then one night, alcohol and overheard sneaker talk brought everything to the surface.

AITA for telling my friend who owes me money I heard they were wearing new shoes? I loaned a bar friend $75 like six months ago. We frequent the same bar often. Every time I see them, I politely ask them for the rest of the money. They paid me $25 back a few months ago.

The other night, I was a little tipsy. Well, maybe more than a little. I pointed out to them that I overheard her tell someone she was wearing $250 new sneakers. She said she had just bought them. So I asked where my money was. They got really mad at me. They said that wasn’t any of my business. They told me they would get the money to me when they could.

A friend told me they thought I was super in the wrong. Because thinking about the shoes and how messed up it was that she bought them but hasn’t paid me back is one thing. But actually flat out telling them you know about their new shoes as a point regarding why haven’t I been paid yet is wrong.

My friend said that’s what a parent says to a child. Not how you speak to another grown human being. And they pointed out they could have been gifted the shoes. Even though I heard her tell someone she bought them herself).

Financial favors can easily blur the lines of friendship.

