Woman Refused To Attend Her Sister’s Wedding Because Of Their Dad, So Now She’s Torn Between Keeping The Peace And Giving In To Everyone’s Expectations

Weddings are supposed to bring families together.

However, in this story, a woman didn’t want to attend her sister’s wedding because her dad was invited.

She didn’t have a good relationship with him growing up.

But her sister wants everyone to stay neutral and pretend nothing ever happened.

AITA for considering not going to my sister’s wedding? I don’t want to go to her wedding because she has decided to invite both my dad and my aunt. My aunt is his sister. My aunt just posted some photos with my dad and his new wife over the holidays. My mom was very triggered. My sister does not want to pick sides. She is playing the neutral part. She is trying to invite everybody. She is assuming that my mom and I are just going to put up with it.

This woman narrated how their dad left them with nothing.

My dad left us in such a savage way. He cheated on my mom. He then left us in financial ruin. My sister didn’t get affected. Luckily for her, she found a job immediately after graduating from grad school. She was living with her boyfriend.

She had witnessed how her mom struggled all those years.

I didn’t get so lucky. I moved back home. I was looking for a job for over a year. During this time, I had to witness my mom struggle. She was trying to make ends meet. The mortgage payments were bouncing. My dad was draining their one and only joint account. He was spending it on this other woman. He was basically neglecting our home. They ended up selling the house.

She chose not to be in the same room as her dad.

Years later, my mom is still recovering financially from this divorce. I don’t want to even be in the same room as this guy. His sister and his parents are all co-signing this behavior. They are pretending like this is acceptable.

But she’s also worried that her family will make a big deal out of it.

My sister is trying to play neutral. I’m worried about the pushback I will get for not wanting to go to my sister’s wedding. People will say, “She’s your sister,” and, “You have to go.” They will say, “Just suck it up for one day to support her.” I know full well that if she had been in that situation, she would not have been okay with it. It reeks of a lack of empathy to me.

Now, she’s torn between skipping the wedding or giving in to everyone’s expectations.

My boyfriend also thinks if I don’t go, I’ll blow up my relationship with my sister. He thinks I’ll regret it because she’s my only sibling. I argue that my boundaries should matter, too. He thinks I’m doing this purely out of anger.

Not every celebration is worth attending when old wounds are still open.

