Woman Shares Food Pantry Haul Because She’s Finally Eating, But A Friend Accuses Her Of “Stealing From The Homeless”

A 23-year-old woman shared a food pantry haul online after being approved for one meal a day and a weekly grocery pickup.

With rent alone eating up most of her household’s income, she says having reliable access to food felt like a huge relief, until a friend accused her of taking resources meant for “real” homeless people.

AITA Friend says I’m stealing from the homeless? I posted a haul from the food pantry because I was genuinely excited to finally have food. I had an interview with them and was accepted for one meal a day and one grocery pickup a week. A friend of mine is upset and says I’m “stealing from the homeless.” We don’t even talk often.

For context: my boyfriend and I make about $1,900 a month combined. Our rent alone is $1,400, that’s not including car insurance, gas, utilities, or anything else. By the end of the month, we’re left with pennies just trying to survive. I’m 23, and somehow my friends think I’m doing something wrong because I don’t ask my parents or my wealthy grandparents for food. I have asked before, but I’m not comfortable having to ask every single week just to eat.

I don’t understand how being relieved and excited about finally having access to food while I’m struggling financially makes me a bad person. I’m actively trying to find a second job, and my boyfriend is too. I am trying to figure it out on my own!! Food is a basic necessity. We shouldn’t have to panic about eating. So how am I wrong here? Am I really stealing from the homeless??? or am I just someone who needs help right now? Conflicted.

To her, using a food pantry isn’t exploitation, it’s survival! But the accusation has left her questioning herself.

This person is food bank staff, and still says NTA.

This one says this is LITERALLY what a food bank is for.

And this one agrees…totally NTA here.

When needing help to eat gets labeled “stealing,” maybe the problem isn’t the pantry, it’s the judgment.

