Woman Urged Her Husband To Get A Health Check From The Doctor, But He Refused And Threatened To Stop Caring For Her If She Fell Ill

Health is always a serious matter, especially for adults.

In this story, a woman told her husband to get a health check after seeing friends suffer major health issues.

But he refused and dismissed her concerns.

Now, their marriage and parenting responsibilities are under strain.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for telling my husband I won’t look after him if he doesn’t change his ways?! My husband is 43. He does a physical and stressful job. He drinks regularly, smokes, and has a very bad diet. I am 46. I quit smoking 15 years ago when we started our family. I go to the gym and run. I fit this in around my job and being the main childcare provider.

This woman told her husband to have a health check with the doctor.

Three of our male friends in their mid 40s have recently had major health issues. These include stroke, heart issues, and high blood pressure. I suggested my husband have a health check with the GP. I said now is the time to start leading a healthier lifestyle.

Her husband refused.

He point blank refused. He said he didn’t care if he had a stroke or heart attack. I was upset about his attitude. When he said he didn’t care about his health or making any changes, I said if he can chose to carry on drinking, smoking, living off Greggs, and doing recreational drugs. But I wouldn’t look after him if he had health issues that could have been avoided.

He then told her he wouldn’t care for her when she gets ill.

He told me he didn’t want to be married to a person with mental health issues. He said I was evil for saying I wouldn’t care for him. He said he now refuses to care for me in the event that I suffer from any illness in the future. AITA for trying to make him have a health check and shock him into action?

She thinks he should be more concerned about his health for the sake of their kids.

His motto is live fast and die young. We have two children aged 12 and 10. I think he should want to be around and see them grow up. I also think he should not want to be a burden.

Health is wealth. Plain and simple.

