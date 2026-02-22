Woman Was Planning Her Wedding With Her Fiancé, But She Refused His Request To Get A Very Expensive Bottle Of Champagne On Their Big Day

Weddings are supposed to be about love and compromise.

AITA for telling my fiancé he can’t buy his dream wedding gift? As you would imagine, my fiancé and I are getting married soon. We both do quite well financially. He makes a little more than me. We have been living in an apartment we bought together around 2 years ago. We share all our finances.

My fiancé is very into wine. He regularly adds to his collection. He has tastings with friends. He reads about wine and wine history, etc. I’m not at all against his hobby and occasionally high spending on it. I somewhat enjoy it, too.

His “dream” he revealed to me recently was quite past the line for me. His only personal dream for our wedding is to have this certain special bottle of champagne he wants. I’m not at all against him sharing a special bottle of wine with me during our reception. The only problem is that his dream champagne bottle is around $20,000. Like, what?!? It will be a magnum bottle (1.5 liters instead of 750 ml). Still, that’s beyond insane for me.

He thinks I’m being unreasonable by completely disapproving and not allowing him to buy it. He says it’s his dream. He says we can easily afford it. That is definitely not completely true at all. He says I’ll be enjoying it as well. AITA?

