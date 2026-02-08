Woman Worked Through Her Teens, Saving Every Penny For College. Now She’s Moved Away, But Her Financially Irresponsible Parents Are Still Hounding Her For Cash

In an ideal world, all kids would grow up in homes where they felt comfortable, safe, and loved.

This would enable them to live fulfilling and happy childhoods where – crucially – they were allowed to be children.

Playing, and being a child, is a fundamental part of our development, and without it, severe mental health consequences can affect us in later life.

But unfortunately, the woman in this story was not allowed that sort of childhood.

Instead, she spent her teenage years working with all the spare time she had, knowing that she couldn’t rely on her parents.

But even going to college couldn’t get her away from their financial immaturity.

Read on to find out what happened when once again, they ran out of money.

AITA for refusing to give my parents money? I’m a 19 year old woman with six older siblings. My parents spent most of my childhood spending money they didn’t have on my siblings, so by the time I hit my teenage years, I realized I was probably going to have to fend for myself financially when I turned 18. I started babysitting and doing odd jobs around my neighborhood when I was 14, and eventually got part-time jobs during the school year. By the time I was 16, I was working three jobs in the summer and two in addition to school.

And this proactive approach really paid off for her.

When my parents told me they couldn’t pay for college, I’d already earned enough (along with scholarships) to be able to put myself through college and have plenty left over. I’ve continued to work during the school year, and was able to make money during 2020 by tutoring online. The issue began when my eldest sister (29, female) got married. My parents spent $30,000 on her wedding, taking out a second mortgage to do so. To make matters worse, my dad was furloughed six days after the wedding. They’d effectively dug themselves into a hole they couldn’t get out of.

Yikes! Let’s see how that affected this woman’s situation.

Not long after, my mom texted me for the first time since the wedding. She didn’t say hi, ask how I was, or make any small talk. She just said “Your dad and I need a favor. When can we call you?” I’d expected this. None of my elder siblings were doing well financially, and they’d exhausted all other loan options, both from family and the bank. I figured they would text me, ask me to loan them a few thousand, and promise to pay it back when they could figure things out. I was absolutely willing to pitch in a few thousand, and had even considered giving them some of my tutoring jobs so they could make some extra cash.

But what they asked left her truly astounded.

I was not, however, expecting them to demand I GIVE them all the money (close to $40,000) that I’d made from the ages of 14-18. The exact statement my mom had made was “You made that money under our roof. We were the ones who allowed you to work, so you only have it because of us anyway… We bought you food and clothes for 18 years. That money is only a fraction of what you owe us…” and so on. I said that food, clothes, and shelter were the very minimum, it’s what they signed up for when they chose to become parents, I didn’t ask for any of it, etc. They responded by telling me that if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have the life I have today. I said they were being ridiculous, and hung up.

Read on to find out how things changed in the time thereafter.

Since that day, both my parents (along with two of my siblings) have continuously hounded me about giving them what is “rightfully theirs.” My siblings, who have never been asked to give them money, are still professing that it’s my job as their kid to take care of them. I told them they wouldn’t see a cent of my hard-earned money, and have no right to make such a request. I’m torn. I feel awful for refusing to help them out, but on the other hand, this was their fault. I feel I shouldn’t be responsible for fixing their mess. AITA?

The money that this young woman earned is her money, fair and square.

She was generous enough to offer to loan them some money.

But demanding everything she earned? That’s exploitation at its most disgusting.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person agreed that her parents were out of line.

And others encouraged her not to hand over a penny.

Meanwhile, this Redditor encouraged more serious action.

Her parents made bad choices with their cash – and that is not on her.

Instead of enjoying her childhood, this woman spent most of it trying to make money because she knew that she couldn’t depend on her parents financially.

This kind of responsibility can really mess with a child’s mental health.

They’ve already screwed her over – but demanding her hard-earned cash really is low.

They deserve nothing.

