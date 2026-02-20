Woman’s Roommate Let’s A Friend Move In, But Since The Friend Is Disruptive, She’s Thinking About Telling The Landlord

Imagine living in an apartment with a lot of roommates. If one of your roommates let a friend move in with him rent free, would you mind your own business or tattle to the landlord?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she ignored the situation for a whole month. Now, she’s sick of it and isn’t sure what to do.

Keep reading to find out why she’s so annoyed by her roommate’s friend.

WIBTA for reporting a guy living rent-free in my shared apartment to my landlord? I (23F) live in a shared apartment with 9 others, making it a 10-person household. About a month ago, one of my housemates had a friend (27M) come over for what was supposed to be a 2-day visit. But… he’s still here. From what I can tell, he’s not paying rent, and all the bedrooms are already occupied, so he sleeps in the room with his friend.

It’s unclear how long this guy will be there.

I’ve spoken to the friend (the one who lives here), and he says this guy doesn’t plan to stay long-term, but he’s not sure when he’ll actually leave. For now, he’s staying indefinitely. His presence has become really disruptive. Most of us either work or go to university and need to get ready in the mornings, but he’s usually up at 5 or 6 a.m., and he tends to spend a lot of time in the bathroom. The problem is that he often leaves it dirty and smelly, which makes it unpleasant for the next person to use.

But that’s not the only problem.

On top of that, he’s often up at 4 a.m., playing loud music or having long calls with his family in India, and this noise wakes some of us up. When he’s in the kitchen, he’s usually using the TV, so I can’t watch anything while cooking. Our landlord also has a rule against room-sharing, so technically, his staying here long-term isn’t even allowed. WIBTA for reporting this to the landlord?

There are multiple reasons this guy shouldn’t be living in this apartment. If he were a considerate roommate, maybe it would be okay to let it slide, but it sounds like he’s making life difficult for everyone else who lives there.

Let’s see if Reddit thinks telling the landlord is the best way to handle the situation.

One person thinks she only has one option.

Here’s another vote for kicking him out.

But someone should talk to the roommate’s friend.

This person wouldn’t hesitate to report him.

But one person suggests not going to the landlord alone.

This is an extreme example of wearing out your welcome.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.