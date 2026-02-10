Young Man’s Sister Found His Nutella Hiding Spot In His Closet And Ate It, But When He Snapped And Told Her She Doesn’t Respect Him, The Family Sided With Her

Having to share food with siblings is hardly anyone’s idea of fun.

But what happens when you hide ONE thing that you bought with your own money, and your sibling finds it and eats it without asking?

In this case, a young man just snapped when his sister invaded his Nutella jar, but now he is wondering if he overreacted.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for losing it after my sister ate the only food I’d saved for myself? I (22TM) live with my mom, stepdad, and my younger sister (13F). Money’s tight for me right now, but I spend part of it to pay for half of my household’s groceries. Everyone in my house buys about the same stuff every month, but there’s one thing only my sister and I knew about: a Nutella hidden in my closet. (It’s hidden because my mom is very strict, including food) Once a week I eat about 2 spoonfuls along with popcorn watching movies or videos and it’s almost a routine.

It’s his little secret. Well, it was.

The day before I get out of holiday vacation, I open the closet and take the Nutella… and half of the container was gone. Not “a little bit eaten,” not moved, HALF. I ask my sister and she casually goes, “Oh yeah, I ate it.” It was not the first time she ate it. My mind started building up thoughts about how it wasn’t enough to share the bedroom, bathroom, tv, half of my gadgets, my socks, my towel, even my clothes, but no, she had to also take something I HIDE in my closet ON PURPOSE. I lost it.

And his sister didn’t care.

I rambled about how that was one of the only things I could have for my own, how I’d told her before not to touch my food, how I value my personal stuff. She looks at me with boredom and says “calm down, gang. I was on my period”. I let out a big yell, and we don’t talk the rest of the day. I snapped and said she doesn’t respect me (which was something she has already said before) and that she’s selfish. Now everyone’s acting like I’m the villain who screamed over a container of Nutella. AITA?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

It’s not cool.

Something to consider.

A suggestion.

Exactly.

A simple solution.

At the very least, he needs a lockbox.

Ideally, he and his sister shouldn’t even be in this situation.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.