A Hotel Manager Cut Overtime Hours And Costs To Make Things Run Efficiently, But They Quit After Their Boss Tried To Get Them To Fire Employees For No Reason

Times are tough these days and a lot of businesses are trying to cut costs, but some demands for saving money are just downright unnecessary.

In today’s story, a hotel worker talked about how things went with a boss who didn’t seem to have any compassion for his employees.

Read on and see what you think.

Well, I quit. “I recently took over as Assistant General Manager (AGM) at my hotel. In my short time as AGM I have cut overtime to zero hours and gotten our complaints to almost zero. Pretty sweet, right?

Whoa…

Not according to the owner of my property who tried to get me to fire 4 employees 3 days before Xmas because he was paying to much in labor. Now, if we were actually slow, I would agree. But I have not fallen below 75% occupancy in all of December. So I refused to fire 4 employees until after the holidays. But now I’m no longer AGM because according to the owner, “No hotel keeps more than one manager on site at anytime, and if I wanted to be a manager, I could go fire the GM for him and then that would be my job.”

They’ve had just about enough of this guy.

Which is ridiculous, and I informed him of that. I also told him that he will not be cutting my pay. Because it is against the law to do a pay cut for just a single employee. He has to cut wages across the board. And since he cannot cut people below minimum wage he’s stuck paying me $12.00. That means I’m back on NA. I don’t like NA. I refuse to work them. So, my last day is on the 15th. And I am having 4 employees follow me out the door. Not because I asked. But because I won’t be there anymore. And I worked hard for the employees. In other words, I got a new job with a better hotel getting paid the same, and one that offers full benefits. Has a full management team and a full HR department. And is one of the top 3 rated hotels in my area.”

It sounds like it was definitely time to get out of this toxic work environment!

