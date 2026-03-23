A Hotel Worker’s Managers Keep Taking Advantage Of Them And Expecting Them To Work Overtime, So They’re On The Hunt For A New Job

Sometimes, you just know in your gut when it’s time to leave a job and move on to something else.

And if your managers and bosses are making things harder than they need to be, you gotta hit the road!

In today’s story, a hotel worker talked about whey they’re on the job hunt because of how things are going in their current position.

Check out what they had to say.

This is a fairly cozy job, why am I trying to find new work? Oh right, because “cAn YoU Come iN eArLy?” “I work night audit (i.e. front desk night shift) at a crusty 2-star motel that’s part of a regional chain of similarly-classed properties. The highest on-property authority here is the GM, and then there’s all the corporate big shots who work at an office in usual 9-5 business hours and which make salary instead of hourly wages. Honestly I don’t mind the duties of being a night auditor at my workplace. I can even put up with bad guests who yell my ear off for things like $50 deposit holds (often in the form of “BUT I ALREADY PAID FOR THE ROOM”, as if that somehow exempts them from providing the deposit) and us not having housekeeping service (I always inform multi-night guests that we don’t provide stay over service). I figure that as long as I follow policies and I make this clear to the guest, if they take things out on me that’s on them for trying to play the “you’re the face of the company therefore you are the bag I punch every time anything goes wrong” card and they should be discussing their grievances with the GM or corporate instead. This job has taught me a few things about “sometimes, when someone is angry at you, it’s their fault and not yours, you ought to respect yourself.” Beyond that it’s a fairly cozy job with little guest activity and mainly just doing back-end tasks like invoices and reports, all to my music or white noise of choice.

But there’s one big issue…

The real problem I have is the fact that my time away from work isn’t being respected. This past summer, in a single month alone I was asked to come in 3-4 hours early, once a week for 3 weeks in a row. At first I accepted because the alternative would be a coworker likely having to work a 16-hour shift, and nobody wants to expect relief at their usual scheduled time only to be informed that relief is gonna have to wait another eight hours. But each new time I was asked to come in I became increasingly frustrated. It started to feel like the schedule was just a suggestion (much the way it is when someone doesn’t show up for their shift and I have to suffer for it).

This is getting really old…

Moreover I’m starting to feel like I’m being singled out, because I never see anyone else having to come in early (I can tell when people switch over because every front desk agent here sends an email to all staff at the end of every shift reporting on what transpired during their shift). Maybe my coworkers are being asked to come in early too and they just refuse, but the only days I ever see emails indicating 12-hour “split” shifts are on days where I’m scheduled for duty and I decide to accept a split. At this point I’ve decided to put my foot down and just ignore these “hey can you come in today?” texts. If management later inquires about why I didn’t answer, I’ll just say my phone was dead, on DND, or I had business elsewhere.

They’re over dealing with it.

If they want me to pick up a shift, they should not only pay me in overtime pay, but also PTO equal to the extra time I picked up, because money alone won’t buy back lost time. And if I refuse, someone from corporate should pick up the shift instead. In totally not related news, I’ve been trying to find new work. Generally speaking, what sorts of jobs would 3 years of night audit help me get? Anyways, thank you for calling the Hibachi Inn, yes I know we spoke 10 hours ago and I’m still here. No I don’t sleep at night, I’m a caffeine-fueled android vampire humanoid from another timeline where we evolved differently. How can I help you today?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another person weighed in.

This worker needs to find a new job ASAP!

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.