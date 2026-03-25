March 25, 2026 at 4:48 pm

A Little Puppy Will Only Drink Water If Her Big Brother Does It, Too

by Matthew Gilligan

two dogs drinking water

TikTok/@willoughbys_way

Just like us humans, dogs look to their older siblings to show them the way!

A TikTokker showed folks how their puppy Willoughby looks to his older brother during their daily routine.

dog drinking from a bowl

TikTok/@willoughbys_way

The puppy wagged his tail excitedly and waited until his big brother took a drink out of a water bowl before getting in on the action.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Only want water if big guy is drinking it.”

dog drinking from a water bowl

TikTok/@willoughbys_way

How cute!

The video’s caption reads, “Besties.”

dogs drinking water from a bowl

TikTok/@willoughbys_way

Check out the video.

@willoughbys_way

Besties 🐾 #dachshund #germanshepherd #minidappledoxie #smartdog #fypシ

♬ Hang on Little Tomato – Pink Martini

Folks on TikTok shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 1.08.08 PM A Little Puppy Will Only Drink Water If Her Big Brother Does It, Too

Another individual shared a photo.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 1.08.19 PM A Little Puppy Will Only Drink Water If Her Big Brother Does It, Too

And this viewer made a funny comment.

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 1.08.29 PM A Little Puppy Will Only Drink Water If Her Big Brother Does It, Too

Older brother is showing this little guy the ropes!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

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