A Little Puppy Will Only Drink Water If Her Big Brother Does It, Too

Just like us humans, dogs look to their older siblings to show them the way!

A TikTokker showed folks how their puppy Willoughby looks to his older brother during their daily routine.

The puppy wagged his tail excitedly and waited until his big brother took a drink out of a water bowl before getting in on the action.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Only want water if big guy is drinking it.”

How cute!

The video’s caption reads, “Besties.”

Check out the video.

Folks on TikTok shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared a photo.

And this viewer made a funny comment.

Older brother is showing this little guy the ropes!

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