A Rude Customer Ordered A Milkshake With Several Add Ons That Cost Extra, So She Recommended A Different One With Modifications So She Could Get Exactly What She Wanted For Less Money, But The Customer Said No

When you work in a cafe, you will often have people ordering unusual things, and that can mean you have to charge them a little extra.

What would you do if you had a customer ask for a milkshake with several add ons that cost extra, but there was a menu item that was the same thing for cheaper?

That is what happened to the waitress in this story, so she recommended it to the customer, who was very rude and declined, so she got her what she wanted and charged her the extra money.

Don’t want to listen to my suggestion? Enjoy paying more money! I work as a sever in a cafe and a rude middle-aged woman comes in.

I suppose dealing with these types of people is part of the job.

I seat her and offer her a menu. She dismissed the menu saying she knew already what she wanted. She wanted a chocolate milkshake with some add-on’s. Specifically: caramel syrup and a shot of espresso and topped with whipped cream.

That sounds delicious.

Now, it happens to be that we have [almost] just such an item on the menu called an iced mocha java. It was essentially a chocolate milkshake with – yes, you guessed it – a shot of espresso and vanilla syrup topped with whipped cream for $5.50.

Nice and easy.

I suggested she get this and substitute the vanilla syrup for caramel (for the same price). She would have none of it. She wanted her chocolate milkshake ($4.75) with caramel syrup ($0.75), a shot of espresso ($1.00) and topped with whipped cream ($1.50).

Hey, if that is what she wanted, that is what she gets.

And that is exactly what she got! She ended up paying $8.00 for a drink that could have been $5.50!

Some people just can’t help but be rude, and it so often winds up costing them in the end.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this.

Yes, this is a great customer.

Sure, she could have helped her. But why?

Yes, always listen to the waitress.

You know it was.

If you want to pay extra, I’m not going to stop you.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.