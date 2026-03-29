A Woman Told Her Father She’s Worried That Her Grandma Has Dementia, And Now Her Family Members Are Upset With Her

It’s a terrible thing to see someone you love start to lose their mental capacity.

But it’s also important to discuss it with the people in your life, so the proper steps can be taken to help accommodate your loved one.

In this story, a woman explained how she’s at odds with some family members because she told her father that she thinks her grandmother has dementia.

Get all the details below and see what you think.

AITA for telling my dad I’m worried my grandma has dementia? “My grandma (73F) and I (27F) have always been very close. She’s the person I’ve gone to for everything my whole life. Over the past several months, though, I’ve noticed memory issues. At first it was small things like repeating conversations, forgetting dates, or not remembering where she keeps things in her own kitchen (she once forgot where the Tupperware was, and she’s always the one packing leftovers for everyone).

This doesn’t sound good…

Last October she hit a camper with her car. She has never been in an accident in her life, so that really stood out to me.This past Saturday really scared me. I went shopping with her and my partner. After we left, she became anxious because she thought she hadn’t bought us anything but she had. She just didn’t remember. Then she forgot where I live. I’ve lived at the same address for a while. For context, my great aunt passed away this past Thursday, and my great uncle is currently in hospice with cancer. Emotions are already high, and I’ve been grieving and overwhelmed. My dad and I have both been noticing changes in my grandma, so I reached out to him afterward because I was scared and honestly devastated. I’ve been crying off and on all weekend. I specifically asked if we could talk to my grandpa privately and figure out next steps as a family because my grandma is in denial. My dad made a vague Facebook post about knowing someone with memory issues. He didn’t name her, but family members put it together.

That wasn’t received well…

Now my grandparents are upset and blaming me for “causing problems” by talking to my dad. I don’t agree with him posting about it, especially since she hasn’t even been diagnosed yet. Since then, things have escalated. I’ve essentially been disowned, and my grandpa told me that my family doesn’t like me. All of this happened because I told my dad I was scared after my grandma forgot my address. I feel guilty that this blew up, especially during an already painful week for my family, but I also don’t think I’m wrong for being concerned about her health. I’m honestly more worried now that because everyone is defensive, she won’t get evaluated at all. AITA for telling my dad out of concern and asking for a private family conversation?”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person weighed in.

And this Reddit user had a lot to say.

There’s a whole lot of drama going on in this family right now.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.