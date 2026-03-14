A Worker’s Boss Told Them They Wouldn’t Pay Them Overtime, So They Left A Job Before It Was Done So As Not To Work Any Extra Hours

If you don’t pay, the workers won’t play…

Those are words to live by, people!

And if you’ve ever been strong-armed into working without pay, you know that it’s demoralizing AND unfair.

In today’s story, a worker talked about how they handled things when their boss told them they wouldn’t receive any overtime pay.

Let’s take a look!

Company refuses to pay me overtime, I left job site with job incomplete and client unhappy. “This happened years ago, when I was just starting to wake up to companies abusing employees, and employees taking it because they are just thankful to have a job. I worked as a sales rep for a company in the technology field. Two way radios and alarms to be specific. Said company never had enough technical staff so I started training myself, and asked our lead technician to teach me to program and sort out minor problems, as well as do installations. Which was nice, since I was doing client visits 1-4 times a month, depending on how big the client was, and then I could sort out problems while I was on site. I ended up doing most of my client’s installations, and the manager of the technical department was happy because it’s less work for him, and he knows I do the jobs properly cause I want to keep my clients happy.

They were racking up the hours.

Accordingly he had no problem signing my timesheets and overtime hours as well. OT was around 10-20 hours a month, so 2-5 hours a week. Which I think was a great deal considering I was doing the jobs of 2 people actually. It went well for a few months until one day just before payday I get called in by the MD/owner. He had my timesheets for the past few months in front of him.

What?!?!

He asked me what they were, and I gave him an explanation. He scratched my OT out, saying sales reps don’t get paid OT. I tried to explain to him why I was claiming OT, and that he can ask the tech manager, but he was having none of it. I was mad as it was a little extra money, but whatever. About a week later I was at a client about 160 km (100 miles) from the office. We had an big installation and was almost done except for programming and tidying up some cables. I checked the time, and told the apprentice technician to pack up. He was like but we are not done with the job.

Too bad!

I told him I don’t care, I don’t get paid OT, its 2 pm and its still a 2 hour drive back to the office. We packed up, client comes out and I gave him the explanation, saying we will be back the following morning (to finish what was effectively 30-45 min of work) Client wasn’t happy, but understands that I don’t get paid to work late. I was on the road about 15 min when my phone rings. It was the owner (same one that said I don’t get paid OT) he asked what was I doing and why I wasn’t finishing the job, as the client was not happy.

Just following the rules!

I told him the explanation above, and then I said that he said I don’t get paid overtime, so I’m not working late, and will drive back to finish tomorrow. Silence for about 5 seconds as I assume he realised I was following his express instructions, and there was nothing he could do. He told me to go back and finish the job and we can talk about it later. I told him no, unless he pays me OT. He says he will, I tell him to put it in an email before I will turn back. I could hear him go red in the face, he said he will send it now. I switched on my laptop, connected my dongle (this was still before smart phones and email on out phones). A few minutes later the email came through. We turned around and finished the job. I got paid my overtime, and never again was there a query over my timesheets or hours booked. I was the only rep out of 5 that got paid overtime.”

Now check out how readers reacted on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another individual weighed in.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Well, technically, they were just doing what they were told…

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.