A Worker’s Bosses Kept Trying To Avoid Paying Him The Overtime Money He Earned, But He Knew His Rights And Ended Up Getting Paid

Some bosses just have to make things more complicated than they need to be.

And if you’ve ever been in that situation, you know how frustrating it can be.

In this story, a worker explained how they they were given a hard time about overtime pay, but they made it work in their favor in the end.

Let’s take a look.

The set-up. “I worked in a company as IT specialist. Actually I was promoted to a more responsible Tier 2 position few months before all this happened. We supported one of Microsoft’s products. I was working with the company more then 5 years with this one client. This client was a source of prestige for the company. A cherry on the top. I am a very humble person but what happened next made me less humble.

Let’s meet the cast…

Characters of the story: Andrew – The only tier 3 engineer on our project. He’s knowledge is enormous and many companies would fight for him to work for them. Dominik – A second tier 2 engineer promoted again few months after I was. Greg – marketing manager. He is the person responsible for this client and agreement with this client. I was working with him past those 5 years but somewhere in 2020 he left the company. He came back to the company…I think it was June 2021. Slawomir – Greg’s boss. He was responsible for Greg and our help desk. Mr. B – the global director from the company we supported. He is the person to contact with technical queries. And of course me. Call me Andy. This was a non typical help desk that had 3 lines. Tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3. About 5 workers on tier 1, two on tier 2 and one on tier 3. All help desk workers including me working on this project were saying that the project is actually great.

There was a problem.

Management on the other hand was terrible. We were understaffed all the time. Plenty of poor decisions which I will spare you from. The point is, we as technicians working directly with the client knew that this support is not working well and things are getting worse and worse. The END is coming. So the story starts with strike one, which was fighting for money. When I was promoted to tier 2 my agreement did not change. I was still receiving the same amount of money as I did when working as tier 1 technician. That is not a promotion, is it?

Ugh…

But what I did receive is more responsibilities. As an example: Part of my new job was helping all tier 1s by being available after work. They could call me anytime if there was an issue they were not able to handle by themselves. Lets call that “on-call”. The “on-call” lasted whole week 24/7 and it happened twice per month. I did receive additional 1,000 for each week spent on-call. Since it happened 2 times in a month then it is additional 2,000 per month. But of course Greg considered that as a good argument to not increase my pay due to my promotion. To him I was earning X before. Now I am earning X + 2000. If that is a promotion I’m a polar bear model.

He just couldn’t get ahead…

So I continued fighting for my raise but nothing ever changed. It was just talking. The big thing that changed everything was a project that needed to be done for the client. It was I think somewhere around October 2021. The project was a new configuration on clients IT environment. I talked with Andrew about this and he told me that this is too big and our agreement with the client does not cover this so it should be paid additionally. So I called Greg to sort this out. The job is big and due to its nature I would need to work mostly on weekends….so will I get compensated for that?

He got a guarantee.

That is where he made the promise that I will be paid for my overtime. So I took the job and started working on it. Negotiations with the client about technical things and preparing to implement the new configuration took time, especially due to December, holidays, and the new year. But eventually the client and me came to understand how to do the configuration. After new year of 2022 I started doing the actual work of implementing the new configuration. Without getting into technical details the implementation did not go smoothly. The tools that I had to use were not working properly which caused a lot of issues. More issues? More overtime. I worked every weekend (sometimes less, sometimes more). As far as I remember I had about 80 hours of overtime for January/February.

He was worried about being compensated for this.

That is when it hit me. I need to get some insurance that I will get paid. Despite that it was promised to me by greg that I will be paid for my overtime, I personally started doubting that. Everyone working in my company knew that company doesn’t like paying overtime…Scratch that. DOES NOT PAY OVERTIME….and knowing how my so called promotion was handled I started to worry. Then I realized my overtime is not actually registered. I did not ask, I trusted Greg and no one told me how to do this. I’m new as tier 2 and it was the first time I was doing a job like this. So I called Greg and asked how I should register my overtime. He instructed me and so I did register my time. When he saw how much time it took me what I was afraid of happened. They tried to back down from his promise and I won’t get paid. That means now: 1 – I am not getting a raise due to my promotion 2 – I am not getting paid for my overtime. But I did not give up. So I went to the newly hired Greg’s boss – Slawomir. Slawomir was hired when I was already working on this project and we did not know him as much but he was Greg’s boss so I went to him. Slawomir took Greg’s side so It seemed that I was out of options.

Things were going from bad to worse.

During this whole project since it begun in October 2021 Greg’s decisions were getting more stupid and worse. The End was getting closer and closer and all technicians felt it. But neither did Greg or Slawomir. Decisions were so stupid that I even started thinking that it was intentional, sabotage. Slawomir was hired to help and make help desk work. Which means sort out issues with management. But he did nothing of the sort. All the time he was standing with Greg who was mostly responsible for the situation we were in. Then I found out that it was actually Greg who interviewed Slawomir for this job. YES ! Subordinate choosing who to hire for his boss ! Slawomir quickly showed how spineless he was and then we understood what happened. Greg hired himself a boss that would listen to everything he says to keep control. No way Slawomir will help fixing anything. So what about my overtime or my raise? Negotiations were ongoing.

He was standing firm.

I did not change my position. I was promised paid overtime and that is what I wanted. I as stubborn. Greg’s and Slawomir’s position was that they won’t pay me BUT they will give me days off for my work. I don’t really use days off. Employer always had to force me to go on vacation so that solution did not work for me. Besides, I was mad. He promised and now I will make him keep his promise. I had also a second reason. Money was one of the reasons why our help desk was not working as it should and I cared about the client so this situation was a perfect opportunity to teach the management a lesson that if they want to keep the client then they need to pay.

This was really dragging out…

It was March 2022 at this point. Negotiations regarding my overtime produced no results. So I started doing something I did not wanted to do which is check what law says. I spent hours on googling. I even paid for a advice from a lawyer and result was bad. Employer was right. He could force me to take days off instead of getting paid for my overtime. That is what is written in the law…..BUT…..I think Greg did not knew about this ……but there was a second part to that paragraph. Yes , the employer can force me to take days off instead of paying overtime but it had to be in the same fiscal quarter. For example if I worked overtime in February and it is now April which is a new fiscal quarter then employer can’t force me anymore to take days off for my overtime in former fiscal quarter. He MUST pay. Let me remind you that it was March at this point. So a plan started to emerge……How to win? Simple …wait…keep talking, stall and when April comes they will pay me for my overtime. All this time they were stalling to not to pay me but in fact they were doing harm only to themselves. And that is what I started to do. But then…..THIS happened….. When working on the project on Sunday I noticed that there was something wrong. Unless I fix it tomorrow plenty of users won’t be able to work. It was not as much as my mistake. As I said the tools were not working properly and that caused the issue. it was Sunday almost night so there is no one to call or notify so I made a call and fixed it without notifying the client. That was the only way users next day will be able to work. And that is how strike 2 happened. Since I was a tier 2 now, with Andrew and Dominik I had to participate in weekly calls with the client. Sharing news, IT talks, discussing things. Normal stuff. But this time the big Boss Mr B was angry at me. It was because I made the call to fix what was wrong on Sunday and did not notify anyone that I was doing anything. Ok, this is the client’s environment, no one wants to come home and see that someone rearranged the furniture so I kind of understand that but as I explained to him there was no other way to do it and it had to be done, not fixing it would cause a lot more issues then fixing it and it was Sunday night so too late to notify anyone. Mr B was a actually a reasonable person but for some reason that explanation did not work which felt kind of strange…… Well I said ok and apologized. That was all I could say to Mr B.

Uh oh…

After that incident it did not took long for Slawomir (AKA Greg’s minion boss) and greg to take that as an argument in the “talks” about my overtime. After the meeting with Mr B I spoke with Andrew and I won’t share results of that talk but also later Dominik called me. The call started with “You do know it was a set-up, right?”. Oh yea. Because I did not accept Gregs terms and take days off for my overtime Greg used his pal Mr B to set me up as worst employee of the month in order to force me to accept his terms. That made me more non-negotiable and actually few days after that I send an email that either they will pay or I quit. Now you would think that due to END IS COMING they would have some brains to pay?

He was done dealing with them.

Well they didn’t, so I handed them my resignation. Guess what – even after sending the email Greg and Slawomir were surprised. The second part of March already started so I need to stall for a few days more to win my overtime payment. So what I did is take sick leave until the end of the month. Not that it was a lie, I have been neglecting myself and had issues I needed to sort out. And this was it. I won. They had to pay now for my overtime. Now when an employee resigns there a period of time when he still must work before he leaves completely. That period was 3 months for me starting from the end of March. After resignation I had to work for 3 more months…..but you see as I mentioned I did not do off days so I had so many days off that for more then a month to of that period to avoid paying additionally for all the days off I did not use the company had to send me on vacation. I used that time to start working in my new job. During the period I was still working Slawomir asked me is there an option for me to come to work and they will pay instead of taking days off. I replied with a smile – I already have onboarding in other company so no. When I saw the money for all my overtime reaching my back account I smiled and enjoyed my victory. Too bad I had to spend so much time reading the law to do it….. After I left the company for good I found out that month after the client left the company, Andrew also left the company (I did not knew but he resigned before me) and plenty of new shenanigans with paying employees emerged. I am so glad I made the right call and not only that….I won. I don’t think Mr G ever actually looked in to the law until he was forced by CEO but that is just my guess. CEO of corse was shocked that the client left the company. There is a saying in Poland and it goes “workers come to company but leave from the boss.””

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

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Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

And another Reddit user weighed in.

He wasn’t about to let them get away with not paying him what he was owed!

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.