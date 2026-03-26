An Owner Showed Viewers How Her Dog Was Getting Along With The Kitten She Adopted 12 Hours Earlier
by Matthew Gilligan
You never know how animals will react in a new environment when there are other pets present.
And sometimes, the experts are really off the mark!
A woman named Shelby posted a video on TikTok and showed folks how her new rescue cat was getting along with her dog.
The video’s text overlay reads, “Adoption place: ‘Be careful introducing the new kitten to your dog! He could become traumatized and even have a heart attack.”
The text continued, “Them 12 hours after meeting.”
Shelby’s new cat and her dog were snoozing peacefully together on her bed!
How cute!
Here’s the video.
@shel_bytheseashore
And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.
This person shared their thoughts.
Another individual shared a pic.
And this TikTokker nailed it.
These two are gonna get along just fine…
If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.