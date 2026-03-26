March 26, 2026 at 8:55 am

An Owner Showed Viewers How Her Dog Was Getting Along With The Kitten She Adopted 12 Hours Earlier

by Matthew Gilligan

cat laying with a dog

TikTok/@shelbyelbyo

You never know how animals will react in a new environment when there are other pets present.

And sometimes, the experts are really off the mark!

A woman named Shelby posted a video on TikTok and showed folks how her new rescue cat was getting along with her dog.

cat in a cage

TikTok/@shelbyelbyo

The video’s text overlay reads, “Adoption place: ‘Be careful introducing the new kitten to your dog! He could become traumatized and even have a heart attack.”

The text continued, “Them 12 hours after meeting.”

cat laying with a dog

TikTok/@shelbyelbyo

Shelby’s new cat and her dog were snoozing peacefully together on her bed!

How cute!

cat sleeping on its back

TikTok/@shelbyelbyo

Here’s the video.

@shel_bytheseashore

♬ youre so portugese – rabbitfart39

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 9.00.41 AM An Owner Showed Viewers How Her Dog Was Getting Along With The Kitten She Adopted 12 Hours Earlier

Another individual shared a pic.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 9.01.00 AM An Owner Showed Viewers How Her Dog Was Getting Along With The Kitten She Adopted 12 Hours Earlier

And this TikTokker nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 02 15 at 9.01.10 AM An Owner Showed Viewers How Her Dog Was Getting Along With The Kitten She Adopted 12 Hours Earlier

These two are gonna get along just fine…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

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