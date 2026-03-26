An Owner Showed Viewers How Her Dog Was Getting Along With The Kitten She Adopted 12 Hours Earlier

You never know how animals will react in a new environment when there are other pets present.

And sometimes, the experts are really off the mark!

A woman named Shelby posted a video on TikTok and showed folks how her new rescue cat was getting along with her dog.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Adoption place: ‘Be careful introducing the new kitten to your dog! He could become traumatized and even have a heart attack.”

The text continued, “Them 12 hours after meeting.”

Shelby’s new cat and her dog were snoozing peacefully together on her bed!

How cute!

Here’s the video.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual shared a pic.

And this TikTokker nailed it.

These two are gonna get along just fine…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁