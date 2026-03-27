Bank Call Center Employee Explains To A Customer That She Can’t Mail Him The Bank Card That He’s Requesting, But He Thinks She’s Lying And Threatens To Close His Accounts

Some people have a hard time taking no for an answer.

So, what would you do if a customer called and demanded that you send them something you didn’t have the ability to send? Would you find another way to help them? Or would you keep explaining what they needed to do until they accepted the answer?

In the following story, a bank call center employee finds herself in this situation but cannot help the customer. Here’s what happened.

“I *literally* don’t have the ability to send that to you” I used to work in a bank call centre, and when you’d open a transactional or savings account online or in branch, you’d be given/sent a little cardboard card, about the size of a credit card, with your BSB/Account Numbers (I think these numbers would be called ‘routing numbers’ in the rest of the world?). Anyway, only our mailing house for online orders or branches had these cards to provide to customers. There literally was no way for us in the contact centre to issue them. This was pre-mobile banking being a thing, so online banking was still a foreign concept to A LOT of customers.

The conversation started normally.

Customer: I lost my bank card. Me: Oh, do you mean your debit card? Customer: No! My bank card. The one that has my account numbers on it. Me: Ahh, okay. And I presume you want to get it replaced? Customer: Yes. Just send it to my usual address

She tried to explain the situation, but he wouldn’t listen.

Me: I’m sorry, sir, we don’t have the ability to post those cards out. If you’d like a replacement, you’ll need to visit a branch. If you have a pen handy, I can get your account numbers over the phone, and you can keep them in your wallet, or you can find them on a recent statement we sent you. Customer: That’s just absurd! I want the card because it’s sturdy, unlike paper. Just send it! We went back and forth for a while. The customer gets more and more hysterical over a piece of branded cardboard I can’t send him.

Finally, he hung up.

Me: Once again, sir, I understand what you’re saying, but I literally don’t have the ability to send that to you. It’s not that I’m not willing, I would if I could. Now I’ve provided you with your options, I’m sorry they don’t match your expectations in this case. However, there is nothing further I can advise you to do to resolve this matter. Customer: Oh, well, if that’s so, I’ll go to the branch. I’ll go there tomorrow to close my accounts. He paused for a few seconds, and we both sat there in silence. I think he had hopes that this threat to close his accounts would somehow magically produce the outcome he wanted, but when I didn’t say anything, he hung up.

Eek! It took him long enough to accept it.

Let’s see if the folks over at Reddit have ever dealt with something similar.

Here’s someone who works in a bank call center.

This reader makes it clear they’re not budging.

According to this comment, situations like that are always weird.

For this person, it would be saying this…

She did what she could.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.