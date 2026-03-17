Boss Expects Employees To Work Overtime Without Getting Paid, So A Lot Of Them Quit

Imagine working remotely for a company where your boss expects you to work overtime but doesn’t expect to pay you for it. Would you work overtime or log off as soon as you had worked 8 hours?

In this story, none of the employees want to work overtime for free, and they don’t. That’s when the boss says something that the employees take more seriously than he expected.

Keep reading for all the details.

Don’t want you working here if your only here to get paid In November of 2020 my job was having a company wide zoom meeting to discuss the state of the company. Everyone was nervous because the last company meeting ended with us being told that raises and hiring was on hold and that if revenue continued to decrease then pay cuts and demotions would be coming.

Here’s how the meeting went…

So during the call the CEO started on what he considered a high note for the company. He was very proud of the fact that “for the entire pandanmic of 2020 where all employees were working from home, the company continue to pay the full rent of all 3 buildings that we have in the amount of $250,000 a month” He was proud that he was able to keep all the leases on these properties. But then stated that due to revenue being down from 2019 that pay cuts are looking to start January 2021.

He was also disappointed that we employees were not giving our all to the company. The exact quote was “I see a lot of people logging off after their 8 hours, this is very disappointing. We are a family here and we all need to be pulling our weight. With everyone working from home during this time I don’t understand why working outside of your normal hours is such a hard concept. We should all be chipping in to make this company better, and if you are only working here for a paycheck then we can shake hands now and part as friends. Because I only want dedicated employees working for me”

Nobody was getting paid for overtime.

To clear some things up, this is in the Illinois, and everyone there is salaried and are not offered overtime. So needless to say, after hearing this moral dropped significantly in the company and by the time I left on April 30, more than 1/3 of the company’s employees had quit. My manager who was the head of the finance department actually had the audacity to ask why there was such a mass exodus, but then again I found out after I left that he received a bonus for keeping his budget low due to appling paycuts BEFORE it was necessary.

It seems like the easy solution would be to stop leasing those expensive buildings and give your employees raises while letting them continue to work from home.

Some bosses are clueless. A job is not a family.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Seriously!

It’s not a job if you’re not getting paid. That’s called volunteering.

This boss sounds awesome!

It really does seem predictable.

Some jobs aren’t worth keeping.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.