Bosses Cut A Worker’s Hours By Ten Minutes Because They Didn’t Want To Spend Any Overtime Money, So They Maliciously Complied And Things Got All Backed Up

It’s the little, arbitrary rules in workplaces that can make all the difference when it comes to employee morale.

And this story is a perfect example of that phenomenon.

Check out how this warehouse worker reacted when they were given a very particular order about the time they worked.

Let’s take a look!

Want me to start my shift 10 minutes later than everyone else? Okie dokie. “This happened last year. I work for a shipping company. Boxes come out of a shipping container, get scanned into the system, and put onto a system of conveyor belts. The boxes then come down the belts to a line of workers, who remove said boxes from said conveyor belts and load them into delivery trucks. I work at the end of one of these belts. This spot is special because not only do I have to load my own delivery trucks, but I also get the boxes that others missed further up the belt. I have to take these off and put them aside in a special cart for someone to put back into the system later.

They have a whole system worked out.

At the beginning of each shift, we also unload from those delivery trucks the boxes that the drivers were unable to deliver. They go on the belt, I take them off the belt and put them in the cart. Because where I am is at the end of the this whole process, we have the time to do this before new boxes get fed to us, and so I have the time to take care of these missed boxes before new boxes get to me. So as you can see, my job starts at the same time as everyone else’s. Then my shift was pushed back ten minutes.

This is a bit ridiculous…

You see, because I am at the very end of the end of this whole process, upper management decided they can save some money by having me start a little bit later. After all, it takes maybe ten minutes for the new boxes to exit the shipping containers before they would ever get to me. Because their logic is sound, and because the system logs what my start time is and because I do not start getting paid for my time until then, I decided to wait ten minutes later than everyone else before doing any work. I warn my belt’s supervisor I’m doing this, not that he can do anything about it (or had any decision in changing my start time). So now when the shift begins, several dozen packages begin piling up at the end of the belt. These are often ridiculously heavy packages in crumbling boxes, which the drivers left behind because they didn’t want to deal with them.

Things started to pile up…

My supervisor has to get someone else who is on the clock to deal with these packages, which annoys them. The guy who moves the special cart to deposit these boxes back into the system is annoyed, because he’s accustomed to it being ready about ten minutes after the shift begins. I’m annoyed, because I have to deal with this pile up of boxes before I can begin dealing with the new ones coming down the belt. My supervisor is annoyed, because this distraction at the end of the belt prevents them from doing other parts of the job until it’s dealt with. The managers are annoyed, because I’m sitting around for ten minutes before I’m able to fix this mess. This lasted for about two weeks before I noticed my start time was now the same as everyone else’s.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another reader spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual had a lot to say.

And this person spoke up.

This was a real bonehead move by the management.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.