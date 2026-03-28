Box Office Employee Told Patron A Show Had No Seats Available Even Though Donor Tickets Existed, And She Felt Relieved When The Caller Understood The Policy Without Forcing Her To Break The Rules

In some customer service jobs, the hardest part is what you’re not allowed to say.

So, what would you do if a patron asked whether a show was truly sold out, and you knew there were seats reserved for donors that you were forbidden to mention? Would you fill them in on the secret? Or would you stick to the approved phrasing?

In the following story, one box office employee finds themselves in this situation and is relieved when the patron understands. Here’s their conversation.

Thank God for patrons who understand what we’re not allowed to say I work in the box office of a performing arts organization, which is 90% phone-based this time of year. We have a number of shows in our upcoming season that are sold out to “normal” people, but donors, members of the media, board members, and the like have access to seats that aren’t available to the public. We’re not concierges, but if you give us enough money, anything can happen. Thus, none of our shows is ever really sold out, even though they appear that way on our website.

Answering questions can get tricky.

Allowing for normal variations as long as the core of it is there, we’re required to be specific about our phrasing: “I can tell you that there are no seats available at this time.” We are strictly under orders not to tell patrons about these available seats unless we’ve verified that they’re qualified to purchase them, but people do ask sometimes. It’s always a tricky thing because you can’t always predict if someone will accept what you tell them or just interrogate you. I had a moment like that the other day, when a mom called about a show her daughter really wanted to see on a particular date.

She told her there were no seats.

“I’m sorry, ma’am, there aren’t any seats available for that Wednesday show.” “Wait, when you say there aren’t any seats available… is it really sold out, or is there something else going on?” “[deep nervous breath] All I can tell you is that there are no seats available for that show.”

Luckily, the lady understood.

“Ahhh, I see. Okay, I understand.” HUGE SIGH OF RELIEF ON MY END. I appreciate the patrons who understand that we phone jockeys are just kids who aren’t trying to fleece them. We just have policies that we have to follow. Heck, this woman was so nice throughout her order that if it were in my power, I would have given her some of the reserved seats anyway.

Yikes! That must get stressful sometimes.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit think about their system.

This assistant knew the trick.

Here’s someone who dealt with something similar.

It does seem silly.

Seriously!

Good customers do exist, and this story is proof of it.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.