Brother-In-Law Blamed His Sister-In-Law For Being Awkward At Their Family Party, And Refused To Ever Show Up Again

Isn’t it weird when you hangout with people who lack basic social skills to interact?

This lady shares how her BIL ruined a party she hosted because he thought she was the weird one.

Check out the full story.

AITAH for banning my Brother-in-law from any family function taking place in my home? I’d like to start this off by pointing out that I am autistic, which I guess was part of the ‘problem’. MIL- Mother in law SIL- Sister in law BIL- SILs husband

This is where things get bad…

My husband and I hosted Christmas for his side of the family this year. This was my first time hosting any sort of party so I was honestly very excited. I bought decorations, set up the tree, and made an elaborate dinner that everyone loved. We even got decorations from my side of the family to use. My husband and I did a pretty decent job for hosting for the first time, at least on the decorating part.

UH OH…

The ‘incident’ happened right before dinner, when everyone was opening presents. BIL and SIL were standing next to me and my husband while we were watching BIL and SILs kids open in presents. BIL handed me a card from my MIL and I said ‘thank you’. I said it in a normal tone of voice, but his 10-year-old son was screaming about the magnetic blocks my husband and I had bought the Christmas present, so I guess BIL didn’t hear me. Later, when we were all eating, BIL stormed off and out the door, and spent pretty much the rest of the party outside of the apartment door sulking. The only time he did or said anything was to crack the door open and tell SIL that he was bored and wanted to leave. My husband and I didn’t take offense to this at the time, because some people are just not interested in parties.

They were trying to be nice to him all this time…

We get that. The problem came up the day after. SIL informed my MIL (who told my husband who told me) that my BIL would not come to any more events that involved my presence because I was “weird, awkward, and didn’t say Thank You.” Problem is, I always come off as ‘weird’ and ‘awkward’. I really thought I had done a good job. Decor, food, presents, spending time together. As far as I’m aware, BIL wasn’t made aware that I am autistic and that my autism can come off as ‘weird’ and ‘awkward’. But I don’t feel like I owed him that explanation. He didn’t say a word to me anyways and I’m not starting a conversation off about my medical diagnosis. It honestly wasn’t any of his business.

That’s INSANE!

I hate being judged on symptoms of my diagnosis that I don’t even know are happening, but I am so tired of explaining myself EVERY. SINGLE. TIME. So, instead of trying to explain myself, I told my husband that BIL was banned from any event that we host from now on. I told my husband I already hadn’t wanted BIL around my home but that I had tried to be polite to everyone at the party, including BIL. Even if he were to know about my diagnosis now, he’s already made his decision on what he thinks of me. He could say that he accepts my diagnosis but he’s already judged me based on that diagnosis’ symptoms.

They were being really mean to her!

And if he’s going to make a judgment call without even getting to know someone who is supposed to be family, that’s his own problem. My husband thinks that cutting him off will lead to SIL not coming to future events. I told my husband that that’s her own choice to make as a mother. He really, really doesn’t want to lose that connection to his niece and nephew, and I fully understand that, but I don’t want someone like BIL around me or my husbands brother, who is also autistic. WIBTAH if I deny BIL access to any future events hosted by me and my husband?

YIKES! That’s a tricky situation!

Why can’t they all talk things through and see if they can fix it?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows banning doesn’t solve anything here!

This user thinks the BIL acted really weirdly here!

This user knows the BIL is a baby for acting like that!

This user thinks the husband should have stepped in at that time!

This user knows this lady isn’t the awkward one here!

Somebody’s being a cry baby here!

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