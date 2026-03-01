Call Center Worker Took A Routine Call Enquiry, But He Broke Into Laughter After A Customer Accidentally Said “Love You” Before Hanging Up

Customer service calls can be exhausting and repetitive.

But this man, who used to work in a call center, had an unusually endearing conversation with a caller.

After helping the caller with her questions, he wrapped up the call.

That was when the customer blurted out something she clearly did not mean to say.

Let’s take a look!

Caller told me she loved me and made my day I no longer work in a call center. Thank you, Lord. But this wee anecdote popped up in my brain again today and made me chuckle. So I thought I’d share it here.

This man helped the customer with their inquiry.

I had a caller one day who called in with an enquiry. I did a little bit of research for her. I found the information that she needed and gave it out to her. All in all, it was a pretty unremarkable call.

The customer said thanks and suddenly blurted out, “Love you!”

I got ready to wrap up. I said, “Is that everything I can help you with today?” Then this lady said, “Yes, that’s everything. Thank you very much. Love you!” There was a beat of silence on the end of the line. I then heard her murmur to herself, “Awk for God’s sake, I just said ‘love you’.” I could hear the facepalm in her voice. The call ended.

It made his day.

I just sat chuckling away to myself. I found the little slip-up very endearing. It was a wee moment of levity in a day full of crappy calls. Silly wee things like this really did make my day in the midst of getting screamed at. It reminded me of accidentally calling teachers “mum” in primary school.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person makes an interesting point.

This one loves hearing nice feedback.

Sometimes, they do it on purpose, says this user.

Here’s another embarrassing experience.

Finally, this one thinks it was sweet.

Sometimes, the smallest slip-ups make the longest shifts a little more bearable.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.