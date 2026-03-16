Clean Hands Is Your First Line Of Defense To Stay Cold And Virus Free, But Is Soap Or Hand Sanitizer Better For Keeping Them That Way?

It might feel like a fragment of a dream now, but just a few years ago we were all locked in our homes thanks to the virus that went from nothing to a regular part of our daily conversations in a flash.

And after living through the pandemic, there’s a lot about our daily lives that have changed without us even noticing.

Touch-free payments are here to stay, our vaccination programmes have evolved, and there are plenty of sneezeguards and hand sanitizer stations installed in workplaces and public spaces where they would’ve never been thought of before.

But are you still washing or sanitising your hands regularly? Not to the same levels likely, but every cold and flu season, it’s worth remembering that clean hands are one of your first lines of defence.

No one likes getting sick, so it’s always a good idea to wash your hands before you eat – and if you sneeze or cough into your hands, it’s a courtesy to others to clean up afterwards.

And in this post-pandemic world, it’s easier than ever to do so. But is it better to wash up at the sink, or reach for the hand sanitizer?

It’s an interesting question, and one that it pays to know the answer to, as Dr. Sara Hogan explains in an article for UCLA Health:

“For people like medical providers who wash their hands multiple times a day, it’s helpful to switch between sanitizing gel and handwashing. Hand sanitizer is more precise at killing bacteria and most viruses, but hand washing can effectively remove all dirt, microbes and chemicals on the hands. All elements of handwashing are key—friction for removing debris, soap to emulsify dirt, chemicals and microbes and running water to remove the debris.”

There are plenty of key points in the day when it’s worth washing your hands – before you eat or prepare food, and after using the bathroom, dealing with trash, and coughing or sneezing on them – but in truth, the most important thing is that you do it, not what you do it with.

As Dr Hogan clarifies, a simple bar of soap is good enough to do the job – and is generally kinder to the skin – but if you’re keen on hand sanitizer, it’s important to make sure that you buy the right one and use it properly:

“An effective hand sanitizer should contain at least 70 percent alcohol. Timing of application is also key – the gel should be rubbed into the skin for at least 30 seconds to absorb and dry completely. Don’t apply too much too quickly or wave your hands around to prevent evaporation.”

For washing hands? Get under the nails, between the fingers, and all over the hands and wrists – and so as not to ruin all that hard work, keep your towels clean too.

If you found that story interesting, learn more about why people often wake up around 3 AM and keep doing it for life.