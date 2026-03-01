Condo Owner Is A Part Of An HOA And Decides To Clean Her Deck, But Her Downstairs Neighbor Is Pretty Upset By The Soap

Imagine moving into a condo that looks like it was never cleaned. If you decided to clean the deck, would you check the HOA rules first or simply talk to your downstairs neighbors to give them a heads up?

In this story, one new condo owner is in this situation and chooses the second option. One neighbor is really understanding, but another is not.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Adventures in Condo HOAs So, background info: I have just purchased my first piece of real estate, a condo of my very own! It is on the third floor of a fourth floor building with a gorgeous lake view. Another important piece of info is that the previous owner apparently never cleaned. Like ever. They were the only owner since the condo was built in 2004 and it was absolutely disgusting when I moved in. I’m talking layers of dried on food spills all over the kitchen, used acne patches stuck to the bathroom cabinets (!!!), etc. Spent the first month bleaching the entire inside.

OP wanted to be able to enjoy the view.

And that my friends is when we arrive at our main story. As I noted, the gorgeous view was a huge selling point of this particular unit. It has a beautiful deck overlooking a Great Lake and pool. However, it was covered in slimy green mold/algae. After I made the inside habitable, I wanted to get the deck in shape for the upcoming warm weather. I checked the rules documents and it said nothing about washing your deck so I presumed, like at my previous rental condo, that a courtesy heads up to those below you was the M.O.

One neighbor was really understanding.

I head down to the first floor, introduce myself to the neighbor two floors below, and let her know I’d like to power wash my deck. She tells me to go ahead and do whatever I need to do, just let her know when I settle on an exact day/time. Great! Head upstairs to the second floor. Enter, neighbor Kelli.

Kelli wasn’t understanding at all.

Kelli is a renter of 15 years and before I can even finish my request she just says “No. No, that’s definitely not okay with me.” I explain that my deck is growing things and her response is just “well decks get dirty, that’s just how it goes.” She’s simply aghast that I would ask this inconvenience of her! She’d have to move her furniture! Unless the office explicitly gives me permission she is not on board. So come Monday morning, I head right to the office.

Finally, there are clear rules on how to wash the deck.

Apparently Kelli is a known annoyance and the property manager and HOA board president are apologetic. Luckily the board is meeting tonight and they can draft a policy on deck washing! A week later, I get an email that Kelli has lobbied a member of the board and as a result, power washing of decks is not allowed. Apparently some neighbors dislike the “sludge” that drips down as a result. But good news! I can wash my deck the old fashioned way with a scrub brush, garden hose, and…soap.

Cleaning the deck took quite awhile.

Cue malicious compliance. What would have taken 15 minutes of power washing turns into an entire day of scrubbing. I mix a homemade, eco friendly, deck wash that needs to be scrubbed on, left to sit for 15 minutes, and then rinsed off. Due to the level of grossness, it took many many applications and disgusting green suds are flying everywhere.

It didn’t go the way Kelli expected.

Kelli is fuming. She did not realize that SOAP would be a part of the deal when I informed her of my new washing plans (I guess she thought she had successfully limited me to just a garden hose). She is very upset that there are suds on her windows and door. Threats of reporting me to the board ensue. Patio doors are slammed. Angry texts are sent. On my way to work Monday, I pop my head into the office. They had received complaints from Kelli…and told her I had permission for everything. I have not heard from her since.

That’s funny! At least OP has a clean deck now!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s some praise for how it worked out.

Another person shares a recommendation.

There will probably be more issues with this neighbor.

It is refreshing.

The HOA isn’t always the villain in the story.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.