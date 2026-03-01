Coworker Leaves Unsealed Kimchi in Shared Office Fridge for a Week, And It Ends Up Grossing a Colleague Out By Flavoring The Other Lunches

In an office with a shared refrigerator that’s rarely caused issues, one coworker brought in a store-bought bag of kimchi and kept it in the fridge for days, sealed only with a small clip.

Over time, the smell spread, and eventually, the taste did too, affecting nearby foods like fruit, sandwiches, coffee, and even butter.

AITA for “calling out” a coworker’s kimchi in the office fridge ? Straight to it: me and my colleagues share an office fridge, and there have rarely been any issues up until recently. A coworker brought in, a few days ago, a bag of kimchi – it is not homemade, as it is stored in the bag it is sold in, one that my coworker has then closed with a little claw clip thingy. You know, those things they sell at IKEA? It will be relevant, as well, it is not hermetic at all. Now, to preface: I have nothing against “cultural” foods (because this is what I’ve been getting in terms of criticism) and I absolutely love Korean food, kimchi included.

Who doesn’t?

The issue is that that godforsaken kimchi bag has been in the fridge for about a week, and the fridge now reeks of kimchi –normally an issue I can deal with, except now the taste has started to “get into” other foods stored there, if you know what I mean? I have a couple kiwis in there, who now vaguely taste like kimchi. Same for my sandwiches, and my cold brew that I make ; worst of all, it’s gotten into the fancy butter that I like to keep there. Hence, I put a post-it note on the fridge : “can the person who brought in the kimchi eat it / throw it / store it better, as it is now causing odor and taste problems for other items in the fridge. Thank you”. I tried to be straightforward and neutral, describing a problem so it could be fixed.

Problem solved.

I’ve now been accused of being culturally insensitive, disrespecting my coworker’s origins and making her feel bad/ put on the spot (she is Korean, but I never assumed she was the one who had brought the kimchi in and never targeted her directly). Again, I had truly no bad intentions behind it. A few years ago, we had a similar issue with a very stinky cheese (the office is in France), someone put up a similar post-it, and it was swiftly dealt with, no issues. I think I am not the AH, but some people in the office are saying I should apologize to her and that I was in the wrong.

At what point does “shared fridge etiquette” stop being about culture and start being about common courtesy?

