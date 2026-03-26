Customer Service Representative Explained Their Training After A Caller Said They Sounded Like A “Dumb Millennial,” But The Representative Hung Up After The Caller Kept Screaming

Some customers decide you’re unqualified before you even get started.

What would you do if a caller immediately dismissed you just because you sounded young? Would you transfer the call to your manager? Or would you end the call after explaining too many times that you’re trained to help?

In today’s story, a customer service representative finds themselves in this situation and chooses the latter. Here’s how it went down.

Ok boomer. M is me. B is Boomer. M: “Thank you for calling [company], my name is SkywardSoldier, how can I help you today?” B: “You sound young…I want someone who sounds like they know what they’re talking about right now.”

M: “I do apologize that I sound young, ma’am, but I can assure you I’m very capable of helping yo-“

B: “No, no, you’re not. You’re too young! You’re probably younger than my grandchildren! I need someone with more experience NOW.”

Annoyed, he kept trying to explain the situation calmly.

At this point, I start to feel annoyed. M: “Ma’am, please understand that we all go through extensive training to help you to the best of our abilities. I have the same training as someone who has been here for 10 years. What can I assist you with today?” B: “You can assist me by getting your manager! You sound like a young, dumb millennial who doesn’t know what they’re talking about! Get me a manager NOW! DO NOT MAKE ME ASK AGAIN!”

M: “Ma’am, again, I assure you I can help you. I know I may sound young, but again I have exper-“

She got so loud, he ended the call.

B: “SHUT THE HECK UP. GET ME YOUR MANAGER. I HATE MILLENIALS, YOU THINK YOU KNOW EVERYTHING BUT YOU DONT! NOW GET ME A MANAGER!!!!” This lady was screeching in my ear at this point, I couldn’t handle much more.

M: “Ma’am, if you keep speaking to me in this tone of voice, I will have no choice but to end this call.: B: “YOU!” M: “Thank you for calling, and have a great day.”

It turns out she just needed a form mailed to her.

I hung up on her, ears bleeding from the screeching of the infamous boomerbat.

I checked on her account just this afternoon, and lo and behold, she called back later. And what did she need, you may ask dear reader? A form sent to her. I hate Boomers sometimes.

Wow! It’s crazy that people like this make it so far in life.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit feel about her behavior.

Here’s how this reader would’ve handled it.

According to this comment, the lady may have called their call center, too.

For this person, it was about being a woman.

This person feels sad for the woman.

No one deserves that.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.