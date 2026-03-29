Customer Service Representative Took Call From Woman Whose Return Was Never Scanned, And She Forced Delivery Service To Check The Cameras

Some calls remind you that being “difficult” and being right are not the same thing.

So, what would you do if a customer called frustrated because a delivery company insisted she never dropped off her return? Would you assume she was lying? Or would you be kind and give her the benefit of the doubt?

In the following story, one customer service employee deals with this situation and takes the woman seriously. Here’s how it went down.

I’m not a Karen This customer called me because the product she was returning had not been scanned by the delivery service we typically use. She had called them, then called us, going back and forth. She just wanted to return the item and get her refund, determined not to look like a lying liar.

The customer had to threaten the shipping service.

I thanked her for her dedication and told her that she didn’t have to go through all of the effort. We always give the customer the benefit of the doubt here at SHOESRUS (obviously not my company’s real name). The customer states that it was the principle of the matter and that this delivery company often jerks her around. She called back a short while later, and I got her call again, which I am pleased about because, honestly, this woman is hilarious. She tells me, “I told them what time I came in to drop off my package, and everything that was on the label, because I always document everything. They still insisted I hadn’t brought anything in and refused to look at the cameras until I told them I would be calling the police for theft.”

She was left with a new saying.

They finally listened to her and looked at the tapes, and what do you know? She DID drop off the item to return to us! I went through our normal procedure for this, and the delivery company did an investigation, but the customer wanted to chat a bit more about it. Really wanted to express her hatred for this delivery service. She then said something that I hold very dearly to my heart. “I am not a Karen. I am a Belinda with an attitude.” Since then, I have decided that whenever someone is being a “Karen” but in the situation they are actually 100% in the right, they are not a Karen. Just a Belinda with an attitude.

Hilarious! It’s nice to see a story about a customer who was in the right.

Let’s check out if the folks over at Reddit have ever dealt with something similar.

This person feels sorry for Karens who just want a refund.

According to this reader, the Belinda she knows is super sweet.

This person can’t want to tell their mom this line.

Here’s someone who likes the story.

She did what she had to do.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.