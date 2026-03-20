Database Developer Agrees To Help His Dad With His Computer, But His Dad Freaks Out When He Installs Chrome

Nobody is more obstinate about technology than people who don’t know how to use it.

What would you do if your Dad asked for your IT help, but then instantly made you regret it?

One guy recently shared a crazy anecdote about this exact situation with Reddit. Here’s what went down.

“God no, never install google on my machine”

So the other day, my dad asked for me to help him with his computer (Windows 7) to clean out some “viruses” for him.

I work as a database developer and part time as an IT consultant on weekends, so I deal with stuff like this all the time.

So I said sure, whatever, I’ll help you out.

Sounds like he’s a good son.

Anyways, after I remove a bit of malware, I notice he’s using Internet Explorer, and casually mention that he should probably consider using Firefox or Chrome.

To this he responds: “God no, I wouldn’t want to have a Google operating system on my computer”.

Uh…what now?

At first I think he doesn’t know what an OS is, but after questioning him, he explains to me how Chrome only works on ChromeOS, Safari only runs on Macs, Firefox is evil, and only Internet Explorer runs on windows.

Determined to explain to him that he’s blatantly wrong, I go to install Chrome, and he freaks out and makes me uninstall it.

Not exactly a rational response.

After an hour of fighting me, he chastises me saying: “You’d think someone who uses computers as much as you would know not to install Google. I guess there are some things you just don’t understand”.

He then calls his work, which is a place that uses me as a consultant, and tells them not to use me anymore.

This Dad sounds totally out of his mind. Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

The comments were immediately empathetic.



Some folks suggested setting boundaries.



One person provided a good response for next time.



Another was angry on his behalf.



Ultimately, good food for thought was provided.



The real virus is his Dad’s stubbornness.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.