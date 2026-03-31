Desperate Client Requested To Get Their Insurance Fee Waived Against The Company’s Policy, So A Kindhearted Employee Helped The Customer Out Even Though She Might Get In Trouble

Is it worth helping somebody by risking yourself?

Well this girl isn’t sure about the risks but she surely wants to help out a customer in need!

Find out how an employee at an insurance company went out of her way to help a customer.

“Can I take my money out without any penalties…?” Hey everyone, I’m back again with another story…This one really broke me. As I’ve mentioned before I work for an Insurance/Annuity company that is one letter away from being a Greek Goddess. Just yesterday, I was sitting at my desk making a map for an upcoming D&D campaign, it was a slow slow Friday. Not much else I could do. When finally I get a call. M is me, C is caller.

This is where it gets bad!

M: “Thank you for calling Greek Goddess this is SkywardSoldier, how can I help you today?” C: “Yes, I just have a question about my annuity.” M: “Okay maam, let’s get you verified and I can answer any questions you may have.” gets the sweet old lady verified.

UH OH…

M: “Thank you so much. How can I help you today, maam?” C: “I’m hoping I can take some money out without any penalties…” M: “I do apologize maam, unfortunately I see you have taken out your available free withdrawal for the year. Once your anniversary comes back around in 10 months you can take out the free withdrawal again.” Customer went very quiet, and I could hear her starting to cry. C: “I…I understand…I was hoping there could be an exception for me….you see, I was assaulted and my car was vandalized because I called the cops on someone in my apartment complex…I dont feel safe here anymore and I don’t want to stay…I really need the money…” She started bawling.

This is INSANE!

M: “I…I’m so sorry to hear that maam….I will see what I can do, if anything. I cant promise anything but I will see.” I contacted my manager, asked him if there was anything we could do for her. Unfortunately our policy states we can only make exceptions for Terminal Illnesses. I got back on the line to deliver the bad news. M: “Maam, I do apologize…Our policy states we can only make exceptions for Terminal Illnesses…I’m so sorry.” C: “I…I understand…I was really hoping I’d be able to leave this horrible place. I don’t want to stay here any longer, I fear for my life…I’ve had multiple threats put against me…I’m scared.”

She was not willing to give this up!

She started bawling again. I decided to do something that I’m sure I’ll regret come Monday. I went ahead and waived the charges. M: “Ma’am, I’m going to go ahead and waive the charges for you. I want to help you get out of there.” C: “Bless your heart, oh bless your heart. I honestly cannot thank you enough…God bless you. God bless you.” Like I said, I’m probably going to regret that decision come Monday morning. But I don’t care. I’ve been in this ladies position before and I know I would appreciate if someone did the same thing for me.

YIKES! That sounds sad!

While she tried helping somebody, what if she gets in trouble herself?

Let’s find out how people on Reddit responded to this one.

This user has a technical question for this employee!

This user knows this girl can easily get in trouble here!

This user knows this lady could have been a scam!

This user supports this girl for her kindness.

This user wishes this girl doesn’t get in trouble at work.

Somebody’s being really generous here!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.