Employee Dealt With A Rude Customer Who Wanted To Exchange His Dirty Backpack For A New One, But He Shut Him Down With Clever And Hilarious Advice

Some customers think they can take advantage of warranty clauses.

In this story, an employee was dealing with a customer who thought he could simply exchange his dirty backpack for a new one.

He explained to the customer that the warranty didn’t cover his situation, but he suggested how to clean the backpack.

The call continued in a way the customer didn’t anticipate.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Well, you should ask one of your 15,000 friends. A few years back, I did warranties for a company that sold high-end hiking backpacks. We had a limited lifetime warranty. Basically, unless you dropped your bag in a campfire or dirtied it beyond cleaning, you were good to return it for a repair or replacement. That was the general policy.

This employee received a call from a customer who wanted to get a new backpack.

A customer called me one day and said he fell in a ditch. His bag got wet with gross puddle water and needed to be exchanged. I explained to him that this was not under warranty. I told him there was a specific cleaning product he could use that would disinfect it without damaging his bag.

The customer seemed impossible to please.

The man started getting belligerent. He was probably expecting a new bag. I even offered to send him some expensive cleaning product we carry free of charge. That still was not good enough. He told me he had nowhere to wash it. He said he did not want to contaminate his bath or sink.

He offered another suggestion.

Although this sounded like nonsense to me, I suggested he use a plastic bucket or container. I also suggested he do it outside. He replied that he did not have anything like that. I asked him if he had any friends he could borrow a bucket from.

The customer started to threaten and intimidate him.

At this point, the customer realized he was not getting his way. He escalated the situation. He said, “I have 15,000 followers on biking groups. I’m going to share how poorly I was treated. You guys are going to lose so many sales.” He was clearly trying to intimidate me.

He politely told the customer to borrow a bucket from one of his 15,000 followers.

In my most helpful tone, and without missing a beat, I made a suggestion. I said, “Maybe one of your 15,000 friends can lend you a bucket.” The customer promptly insulted my mother. He then hung up the phone.

Lol. That’s a good comeback. Let’s check out the comments of users on Reddit.

This person gives their honest opinion.

It’s amazing how entitled some people can get, says this person.

This user loves this story.

Finally, here’s a valid point from this person.

If you’ve got 15,000 followers, surely one of them owns a bucket.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.