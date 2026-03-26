Employee Was Called In About A Monitor Not Working, But Nobody Would Tell Him How The PC, Keyboard, And Printer Got Damaged

Industrial systems rely on accountability to keep production moving.

The following story involves an employee who was called in when a monitor and printer suddenly stopped working.

He was shocked to see the damage on the computer, but no one would tell him what happened.

So he decided to check the camera system and uncovered the real cause.

Let’s take a closer look!

It’s a mystery ..No one knows what happened I supported a fair-sized manufacturing plant. It was a high-speed line. Think a full pallet every three minutes. It ran 24/7. We had a system that printed a pallet ID tag, including the date, part number, serial number, etc. This happened right at the end of the line. It used a Zebra printer and a PC to monitor the run.

This man got a complaint that the monitor wouldn’t turn on.

I got a call that the monitor would not come on. So I went to check it. The monitor looked like it was hit with a ball bat. The printer was still printing, but missing side screws. The clear little window was shattered. Nobody knew anything about it. Nope, nada, zip.

He checked the camera system to know what had happened.

I talked to the area workers, line supervisor, and up to the plant manager. Nobody had an answer. But they forgot one thing. I controlled the camera system. I quickly found the incident. It happened around 3 a.m.

The forklift apparently turned left and hit the computer forcefully.

A forklift pulled up, which was normal. He grabbed the printed tag, which was normal, too. But instead of turning right, he turned left. His forks sent the PC, keyboard, and printer went flying. They fell about three feet to concrete. The monitor was smashed. The printer sheared screws and broke into about six pieces.

The printer kept printing.

The driver looked at it for about ten to fifteen seconds and shrugged. With his supervisor, he put the printer back together. And it kept printing! Man, I love those Zebras.

When he informed the management about the incident, they just shrugged.

I took the video clip to the plant manager. He shrugged. I took it to corporate HR. They shrugged. I took it to the CFO, who was my boss. And that is the last I heard of it.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

This person had experience working with Zebra printers.

This user gives some personal advice.

I love those Zebras, says this person.

Finally, short and inspired.

When nobody knows anything, the cameras usually remember everything.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.