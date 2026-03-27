Family Rents House With Lots Of Big Problems, So They Decide To Pay Their Rent In Pennies Until The Biggest Issue Is Fixed

Imagine getting a really good deal on rent for a house, but the house itself is very poorly maintained. It has a long list of problems, and it’s questionable if anyone should really be living there.

Would you move in to save money, or would you find something better?

In this story, one family moves into a home that is in horrible condition, and it gets even worse after they move in.

At one point, it’s so bad that they threaten not to pay the rent, but they end up changing their minds just to mess with the landlord.

Keep reading for all the details.

Paying our slumlord the rent before CoinStar was a thing. When I was a kid in the 80’s you could rent a 3 bedroom house for $700. I think it may have been a little less than that, but it was around that much. Also, I have to assume that this was a completely illegal rental anyway because there’s no way in hell this place would ever pass an inspection. The yard alone was pretty big but it was covered in 6 feet+ tall weeds and poison ivy. It took months to clean it up.

This sounds unliveable.

The house itself was even worse. We had black stains on the walls and ceilings from soot coming out of the heating vent.

Our cesspool was clogged, so instead of actually having something done to fix it, the landlord just decided to shovel a massive hole along side of it, so it was just one really big pit. Which smelled amazing in summer. We had running water from a well but it came out of the faucets red and brown because the inside of the well was completely rusted. We would bring huge water bottles to my grandpas to fill up with water. The well also froze in winter so our neighbors were nice enough to let us attach long hoses to their outside spigots so we’d have water.

This sounds awful!

But the worst was when the wall alongside the bathtub collapsed because it never had any insulation in it and it was so poorly made that the rain had slowly been rotting through the siding and into the plasterboard until it just gave out. For weeks the landlord wouldn’t fix it. And my mom was super mad because she had two young children that she had to bathe, so we ended up having to take them at our grandfathers which was a 45 minute drive each way. So my mom and my stepfather decided that they weren’t going to pay the rent until the wall was fixed and the landlord countered by saying that he wasn’t going to get it fixed until we paid the rent.

They decided they’d pay, but it would be very inconvenient for the landlord.

My stepfather and grandfather had several of those really big water bottles filled with change. They had been saving them up for years and years. And this was back when they didn’t have CoinStar so you would have to go to the bank, get the paper sleeves and then put each and every coin into the rolls and then drive all of them back to the bank. The change in those jars were mostly pennies, nickels and dimes because we used the quarters at the laundromat. So finally my stepfather tells the landlord that he can come by and pick up the rent money, and he said that he apologizes but some of it is in change because moneys been a little tight. My stepfather said that it was mostly quarters though and the landlord agreed to it because some money is better than no money. My stepfather had put all the change in boxes, just to make it even more inconvenient trying to get them in and out of the car. He wheeled all the boxes out stacked up on a dolly and loaded them into the back of the landlords car.

The kids found the situation hilarious!

Every time he put a box on top of the other, he would hold them up at chest level and just let them drop so some of the sides of the boxes split and the change just fell out all over his trunk. They were so heavy that every time he dropped a box in, the back of the car started dipping lower and lower. They were also yelling at each while this was going on. I don’t know what was said because we were watching from inside the house. But it was funny as hell to watch.

When the landlord drove away the back end of his car was so weighed down that it dragged and sparked.

Finally!

Shortly thereafter, the landlord managed to get an entire new piece of plasterboard to cover the hole in the wall. Which of course was the bare minimum but it was better than having to view the pit outside every time we had to take a bath.

I don’t know how they could stand living in those conditions. That place should’ve been condemned.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is a good idea.

One person thinks the rent sounds pretty high.

Rent prices vary drastically depending on where you live.

What goes around comes around!

The landlord clearly got the message.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.