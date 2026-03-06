First Time Homeowner Buys A House That Is Much Different Than All The Other Houses In The Neighborhood, So Her Neighbors Are Rude To Her

Imagine being a first time homeowner, and you’re really excited about your new home. What would you do if your neighbors kept complaining about your lifestyle? Would you ignore them, or would you change your ways to get them to leave you alone?

In this story, one young woman is in this exact situation. She loves her new home, but it’s clear that her neighbors don’t like her. They’ve complained so much that she’s starting to wonder if she’s actually doing something wrong.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for making the neighborhood look “cheap”? I am a recent college graduate and do not have the money to keep my house looking like the neighbors. I am 24 and I bought my first house. I know it’s super young for that; but I really wanted the financial stability of working to own something rather than rent. I got a crazy deal on this place that cost 60k compared to the other nearby houses which cost over 300k generally. It’s a lot cheaper because it is a 1 bedroom house, and there is not much market for that, especially in a neighborhood with almost all 4 to 6 bedroom houses. Apparently it was an old old house that was developed around because the elderly couple who lived there refused to sell to the developer who was building more luxury large houses up and down the street. I think it was also cheap because after they passed away, their daughter wanted to sell the house quickly)

The house sticks out but is perfect for OP.

It’s also got a mostly wooded lot when the neighborhood is mostly razed of trees and all cultivated lawns. So the house is already an odd one out. But the things that made it unappealing to other people made it perfect for me. I don’t plan on having kids for a long long time if ever and I don’t have a relationship either, so one bedroom is perfect for me. I love the trees. I love being close enough to work that I can bike there.

It sounds really cute.

I love the way the house looks too; it’s old brickwork and it’s solid as anything. It looks like a cute little fairy tale cottage. Old and weathered and surrounded by nature, but warm and homey and adorable. So I’ve been living there for a while and I’ve done a couple things that in my old neighborhood, nobody would have blinked an eye at.

Here are some examples.

I’ll just list them here Parked my beater car in the driveway (I have no garage)

Put a outdoor sofa on the front porch

Put a hammock between two trees

Built a fire pit with stones from around the property and have fires

Had friends over and hung out on the porch

Worked on my friends truck in the yard

Worked on my friends bike in the yard

Did woodworking in the yard to make myself a new bed frame

The neighbors seem to dislike OP.

And I have had a couple neighbors tell me off for the way I’ve been living. I guess the main point is that I’m not matching their standard of living. I don’t have a nice looking car. I don’t keep my car inside. I don’t keep my woodworking to an indoor shop area. I made a rustic firepit instead of getting nice landscaping done. I got an “ugly” sofa instead of stylized outdoor furniture.

The neighbors are pretty rude.

I have kept saying that I don’t have the budget they do and I can’t match their lifestyles. And that actually made two of my neighbors quite mad, one literally said all condescending to me “young lady, i do not think you are ready to be a homeowner, you should have stayed in (college area) until you gained some maturity and were financially ready” Which I thought was so rude.

She disagrees with the neighbors.

I am trying to be financially responsible by not blowing money on rent anymore, not buying more than I can afford. But I’m getting judged for not spending on things I can’t afford. AITA for my lifestyle or did my neighbors overstep?

The neighbors need to mind their own business. She’s making a wise financial decision, and her house sounds adorable.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

I disagree with this suggestion. I wouldn’t dare offer the neighbors this much power.

If it’s a sofa that’s intended to be outside, it may not actually be tacky.

This person isn’t surprised at the neighbor’s reaction.

Some people pay more than that for a car.

She shouldn’t let the neighbors get to her.

