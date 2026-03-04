Freelance Writer Followed Her Overconfident Boss’ Egotistical Edits, So She Got Paid Twice To Fix His Horrible Grammar

Creative jobs are supposed to be about skill, not ego — but few bosses actually get that memo.

So when one freelance writer’s boss, armed with confidence and horrible grammar, demanded she rewrite her submission his way, she decided compliance was much more profitable in the end.

Keep reading for the full story!

Boss asked to do it his way. I complied. So I work as a freelance writer. At one of my previous jobs, my boss (who had terrible grammar but had Dunning-Kruger), demanded that I rewrite one of my submissions exactly as he wanted.

These edits really weren’t needed, so the writer suspected it was more of an ego thing.

Idk what it was with him, but he had a thing about wanting to put a mark on our work so he could feel he contributed. Rather than argue with him, I just followed what he asked.

So just as the writer expected, the client wasn’t happy with the work.

All was well until the client called back and complained about the grammar mistakes. So my boss had to ask me to give him a clean version.

So the writer started seeing some major dollar signs.

Since I already wrote it before, I just gave him the one I wrote, which he wanted rewritten. The kicker is, he couldn’t bill the client for the rewrite, but he had to pay me again since in my contract, that rewrite was basically a new job order since the rewrite he had ordered me to do was counted as the final submission.

Cha-ching!

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This commenter has a tip that many micromanaged employees may find quite helpful.

Apparently this condition seems to afflict many people in management roles.

When you care more about flexing your power than submitting good work, you aren’t a good boss.

The boss insisted on his version, so the writer happily invoiced for it.

Ego edits come with premium pricing.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.