Friend Quietly Ghosts His Entire Gaming Group Without Explanation, And One Member Keeps Reaching Out For Answers, And Gets Nothing Back

After three years of daily gaming, school hangouts, and inside jokes, one friend suddenly vanished without warning . At first, everyone assumed something was wrong, until word trickled back that he thought one group member was “annoying” and a “bad person to have around.”

Confused and blindsided, the dropped friend kept things low-key: no spamming, no confrontation. just occasional messages over five months asking what happened or trying to apologize.

But the silence never broke, leaving him stuck wondering whether he crossed a line without realizing it…or if he’s chasing closure that isn’t coming.

AITA for trying to contact my friend after he dropped me? I am 18 male, and my friend of three years dropped me and my group. We often had fun playing games, talking at school, and many hangouts at his house. Then one day, he just went dead silent. My other friend, who was closer to him than I am, recently tried talking to him as to get an answer why, but we never got a solid reason.

Hmmm…

He said I was annoying to play with, and just a bad person to have around. Now, I don’t know where this came from, as many times we have hung out and he never brought anything up. My thoughts are he was a different person than I thought he was, and I often “rage baited” him in some of the video games we played.

Yikes.

It was never more or less than I did to my other friends, and no one else has ever made any comments that he was making. I thought it was just friendly “guy” jokes many men do, but I guess maybe he got annoyed at them? I never directly insulted him, and I never saw any indicators that he was mad or annoyed. Now, I have tried contacting him to see why, to hop on a game, or to just apologize for whatever I did. I never spammed, never called, just the occasinal message over 5 months of silence. And I never got a single message back.

Ouch.

I kinda miss hanging out with him, and it kinda has me thinking as to what I did and as to why he ghosted not only me but 3 other friends who did not do anything wrong. I understand if he just simply doesn’t want to hang out with me anymore, but am I wrong for trying to find out why? AITA?

Redditors weighed in on whether seeking answers after a sudden ghosting is understandable…or if silence should be taken as the only response needed.

The verdict? He is quite the AH.

People are maaaad.

Like, hello.

When someone keeps the door firmly shut, continuing to knock starts to look less like closure, and more like ignoring the answer.

