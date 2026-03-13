Groom Was Mailed A Random Rock From A Family Friend As A Wedding Gift, And His Decision Not To Send A Thank-You Note Sparked Ongoing Drama

Most wedding gifts collect dust, but this one started drama.

So when a newly married man was mailed a rock from a distant family acquaintance years after his wedding, he skipped the thank-you note and assumed that was the end of it.

But when his mother started fielding mounting reminders about his “lack of gratitude,” that’s when a tiny pebble turned into a full-blown pressure campaign.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for not sending a thankyou card for a rock? I (43M) got married seven-ish years ago in a very quick service we wedged in five minutes before the normal church service, since all my friends attended that church anyway and my wife’s family wasn’t going to be able to attend. My mother invited one of her friends to attend, and she came with her husband.

He didn’t think much of it — until he received a strange gift in the mail.

The church was open to the public, so no big deal. I haven’t seen them since. Five years later, they mailed me a rock—about 2 inches, brown, smooth.

To her mother’s friend, this was a kind gesture, but to him, it was just plain odd.

Turns out my mother’s friend’s husband polishes rocks for a hobby in retirement. He picked this rock in his backyard, polished it, and shipped it to me. I have no use for a small rock. It’s nothing special, and it seemed a bit weird that they mailed it to me.

It turns out, the family friend felt slighted by his “lack of gratitude.”

Fast forward, and my mother’s friend is pestering my mother, complaining that I didn’t send them a thank-you card for the rock. Initially, I just brushed it off, but they’ve been complaining to my mother about the lack of a “thank you” card for almost two years now. AITAH for not sending a “Thank You” card for a rock?

What an odd gift, and an equally odd response.

Reddit is sure to get a kick out of this one.

There may be something deeper going on here.

Just because something is mailed doesn’t automatically make it a gift.

The timing really is quite odd.

Maybe there’s something to be said for saving face here.

Maybe it’s time for this family friend to admit that not every “gift” is always received as intended.

And besides, a rock is objectively a bad gift.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.