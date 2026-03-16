Hard-Working Project Manager Is Denied A Raise, So He Finds A Job That Pays Twice As Much Plus Benefits

Imagine working hard for a company and bringing them a lot of business because the clients trust you and want you overseeing their projects. What would you do if the company refused to give you the raise they promised to give you?

In this story, one construction project manager is in that exact situation, and he decides to look for another job.

Keep reading to see how the company responds when he gets a job offer.

Owners didn’t want to give me what I deserved, now they are about to lose a $3M contract because I resigned. I am a young Project Manager for an unlimited commercial GC. I picked up a hammer for the first time 6 years ago (no prior experience). I was raised believing if you work hard and apply yourself you will be successful. For 2 years I learned everything that I could in the construction industry. Took my work home with me and studied on my own time to better myself. For that I was promoted to foreman.

He has really proven himself.

I was brought into take over a small project at a 12 building 120 unit condo complex. It started small and the Board of Directors for the HOA told me they loved my professionalism, work ethic, and ability to complete projects on time, and under budget. We won a big contract because of that small project. That was3 years ago. I have since taken over the job of foreman, superintendent, & project manager. I do the billing, meetings with engineers and board members, scheduling, take off, material ordering, I even train the subs on application of new products because we didn’t have enough mid management. The project just passed $2.7M. We got a bid request for another $3M job in the same complex. All the while the board of directors telling me how appreciative they are and how they’ve gone through 5 different contractors in the years before committing to my company because of my management and quality of work.

His company didn’t value him as an employee.

This boosted my confidence and I went to the owners asking for the raise they promised me 1 year ago for my production. They told me “the experience you’re gaining is far more valuable” I said you’re right. I put my resume on public, got contacted by a headhunter, just accepted an offer this week for $80k a year salary, full benefits, 28 days PTO including holidays, in the office now ( no more working from the field full in my own truck), Lap top, wifi in my truck for on the go billing when I visit the out of state projects, $80 per diem, 100% matching 401k for the first 3 years of my employment, quarterly bonus programs.

His old company isn’t too happy.

The company I’m with now only pays me 40k and that’s it none of the above listed benefits. The final mail in the coffin was when the owners bragged about how much my project made in a company meeting and then denied me a Christmas bonus. I laid this offer on their desk Friday and watched their jaws hit the floor.

He’s pretty pleased at how denying a raise is backfiring for the company.

I told the HoA board president of the project I’m running about my resignation when they couldn’t match my the offer. His eyes got big and requested a meeting with the owners and expressed serious concern about moving forward with the new project without my involvement. They don’t have anyone to replace me and I’m not gonna lie, it feels good to hurt their pockets when I gave them everything I had for 6 years and only asked for the median project manager salary.

They really should’ve given him a raise, but it’s better for him that he’s going to a company that seems to value his hard work.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

One person points out how the company’s words were not well thought out at all.

I like this idea!

Here’s an interesting thought.

He could’ve made almost as much doing something much easier.

Experience doesn’t pay the bills.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.