Her Dad Chose His New Family Over Her, So This Teenage Girl Stayed With Her Aunt And Refused To Move Back In With Him After He Got Divorced

Family should make you feel wanted and secure.

In this story, a teenage girl stayed with her aunt for a few months after her dad remarried.

She felt unwanted and not a priority in his life, so she chose to live with her aunt.

When her dad got divorced, he asked her to move back in with him.

Her response was something he didn’t expect. Let’s take a closer look.

AITA for not moving back in with my dad just because he got divorced My mom died when I (16F) was a baby. My aunt, my mom’s sister, stepped in and became like a second mom to me. When I was 8, she moved for work. I went from seeing her every day to her flying me out one to two times a month. I also spent one week of winter break, spring break, and split the summer 50/50 with her.

This teenage girl’s dad remarried.

When I was 12, my dad married Judy. They kept saying she was my new mom. They said I did not need to keep visiting my aunt because I had Judy. He also gave my room to Judy’s kids since it was bigger. I refused to share.

She decided to stay with her aunt instead.

I told my aunt that they decided I could not fly alone. She either had to fly out to get me or drive all day there and back.

I decided to stay with my aunt a few months after my dad married Judy. It was pretty obvious that he cared about his new family more than me.

Her dad and Judy got divorced, and he asked her to move back in with him.

My dad and Judy are getting divorced now because Judy cheated on him. He found out that their new kids were not his. He called me and asked me to move back home because he misses me. He said he does not have any family left.

She refused and still chose to live with her aunt.

I said no because I like it here. My aunt is a way better parent than my dad was. She has been dating this guy who comes over on weekends and makes us the best burgers and steaks. He fixes cars up as a hobby and side job. He is working on one for me. I also really like my school and I have friends here. We are really close to a lot of good colleges. I probably will not even have to move out for college.

Now, her dad and his family are upset with her.

My dad and his side of the family are upset that I will not move back. They say he is my dad and he needs me. He is the one that chose his new family over me. Them getting divorced is not my problem to solve. I do not really plan to change my mind. I want to know if me refusing to move back makes me a jerk.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

I think we all know the answer, says this one.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Here’s another valid point.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Finally, this one makes sense, too.

Don’t make someone your first priority if they only treat you as their second option.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.