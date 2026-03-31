His Manager Said He Was Fired As A Joke, But The Employee Already Had A New Job And Was Planning On Quitting Anyway

Having a job is very important to people, especially when they have a family and just bought a new house.

What would you do if your manager said that you were fired because you bought a new car from a different dealership than the one you worked at?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, so he started to leave, and the manager said that he was just joking, but the employee already had a new job and was planning on quitting anyway, so he just left and said someone’s job isn’t something to joke about, leaving the manager in a bad position.

Manager told me I was fired as a joke so I quit. I worked for a car dealership as a lot porter.

That is some bad timing.

I had gotten into an accident that totaled my car right as I was purchasing a house, which led to a predicament because you don’t want to buy a new car while buying a house. Shortly after buying the house I found a different job in a field I love.

No big deal, you can’t buy a car you don’t want.

So I put in my 2 weeks notice and then I went and bought a from a different dealership because my wife wanted a specific car that my dealership did not sell. I also knew how slimy the one I worked for was. A few days after the purchase of both house and car, one of the sales managers asked me if I was ready to buy a car from him.

It is none of their business.

I didn’t disclose the fact to anyone that I bought from a different dealer. I informed him I already bought one, so he looks at me in the most serious face and asks if I wanted to pack my things, basically because I wasn’t “loyal” to this dealership. Knowing I already had a better job that was able to start me immediately, I said sure and turned and walked away to pack my things.

He realized his mistake quickly.

He then realized I wasn’t going to put up a fight, so he immediately started laughing and told me he was joking. And how they would never fire anyone for going somewhere else. But I already knew a few people that had gotten fired for that exact reason. I told him I don’t appreciate being fired as a joke, because first I do have a 1 ½ year old and if I didn’t have a job lined up he could have seriously hurt me financially. But I ended up leaving feeling relieved because this was not a good job.

Hopefully he learned his lesson.

The funny thing is, he called me about 30-45 minutes after I left because I had left keys to multiple brand new trucks in my desk that had to have the plastic removed and get parked. Turns out since he “fired” me they made him take care of the stuff. I am now fully enjoying my new job with the best bosses I’ve ever had! I know I probably took it to far but I don’t regret it.

Some people just don’t think about what they are saying before they say it, so hopefully that manager will have learned his lesson.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this funny story.

Yeah, very impressive.

Now this is a great idea.

How could anyone think this is funny.

Yes! Make him feel bad.

So many dealerships are shady.

It is never funny to joke about someone losing their job.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.