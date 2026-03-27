His Parents Spoil His Younger Brother Even Though They Were Hard On Him, So When They Asked Him To Neglect His Own Homework To Help His Little Brother, He Turned Them Down And Went To Stay With A Friend

When he was growing up, his parents were very strict and hard on him, but now that he has a much younger brother, his parents spoil them and even demand that he helps take care of him.

What would you do if your parents were demanding that you help your young brother with homework even though you had your own assignment that was due that night?

That is what happened to the older brother in this story, so he refused and went to stay with a friend, but now his parents are disappointed in him.

AITA for telling my parents that they are bad parents? I (21M) am so sick and tired of how my parents (48M, 44F) raise my younger brother.

Parents change as they get older, especially when there is a ‘surprise’ kid later in life.

My brother K (11) is the last, and I’m the middle child. I’ve got an elder brother M (25) who has recently found a job and currently lives in another city. I want to point out that I know my place in my family which means I basically just don’t even try to change my parents’ opinions because I know it’s going to backfire.

It is good that they at least get along.

In other words, I never really argue with them. At all. But still, we don’t have the worst parent – son relationships with them. But this is unbearably annoying. M and I had a somewhat strict childhood but we always got our backs. We had to behave around our parents and we weren’t allowed to buy stuff even with our own money that we saved up.

This happens quite a lot.

As K was born, it’s like my parents changed completely. And every year they’ve become “softer”, so to speak. I’ve never heard K being yelled at or my parents mad at him even though he literally controls them. K wants to eat snacks, they bring them to him. K wants a game console, they buy it for him. K has a homework, either my mom or I do it.

Ok, this is over the top.

His school is close to our house, and guess who expects others to carry his backpack to school AND from school to home? I should also mention that he eats a lot of unhealthy stuff and currently weighs more than me, around 80 kgs (175 lbs) at age ELEVEN. It’s unbelievable how we had the same parents.

Yes, this would obviously be upsetting.

I think you can imagine how irritating it can be. I am a college student and I’ve got my own assignments, essays and stuff. I remember my friends telling me to apply for the colleges outside of my city and I was going to do it but my parents talked me out of it. As I stated before, my elder brother M does not live with us anymore and ever since he moved out, it’s become so stressful for me.

Why can’t Mom do it?

Last Thursday, I had an assignment due 11.59 PM and I was asked to accompany K to home. I did, and went back to my PC. 3 hours later, at 9PM, my mother wanted me to “help” him do his homework. I said it’s basic math and I had to do a homework of my own. She started complaining about how irresponsible I am as his big brother, and if it was M, she wouldn’t even need to ask. I was already nervous and we argued.

Why is he expected to do all this? It is crazy.

I told them that it’s about time they start acting like real parents and left. I could hear my father swearing after me. I’ve been staying at my friend’s house. I don’t know what I’m going to do or if I am at fault.

He just needs some space.

My mom tried to call me but I couldn’t answer the phone. M called me and he says I made my mom cry need to apologize for what I said. AITA?

The only thing he did wrong is let this situation get to the boiling point like this. He should put his foot down and not do as they demand, but do it in a calmer fashion.

Check out what the people in the comments have to say about this dysfunctional family.

He should work on leaving as soon as possible.

He needs to move out on his own.

This is a common form of child abuse.

Yeah, this will end up backfiring on them though.

He isn’t the parent and he doesn’t need to act like it.

Spoiling a child is not a good way to raise them.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.