His Stepdad Told Him To Cook For Himself As He Wouldn’t Be Bringing Any Food Home, So This Man Played A Little Prank That Got Him His Way

Family humor can make even long workdays more fun.

In this story, a man’s stepdad works late delivering pizzas.

His dad told him to make his own food, as he wouldn’t be bringing any food home.

So, he decided to play a small prank on him that left both of them smiling.

Check out the full details below…

“You said you weren’t bringing food home.” My stepdad works for a pizza place. He mainly does deliveries. He’s had quite a few stories, which I might tell on here if he’s fine with that. Dad was getting ready to head to work.

This man was instructed to cook for himself as his stepdad wouldn’t be bringing any food home.

Now, Dad had told me: “If you want some food, you’ll have to cook it yourself. I’m not bringing food home.” I said okay, and he left for work.

He was, however, feeling too lazy to cook.

He wasn’t trying to be rude. He was just going to work for a long time. And him bringing home Arby’s or something would make him come home around midnight. He works super late. Now, I was feeling a bit peckish, but I was also really lazy that day. Sleep deprivation does that to you.

So, he decided to order pizza online and requested that his stepdad deliver it.

I knew Dad was working delivery that night, so I decided to mess with him a little. On his pizza place’s website, you can request specific drivers to deliver your food. Just for grins, I specified that they send Dad. When Dad arrived at home with my food, I paid for it.

They both think it was funny.

I then grinned, “I thought you said you weren’t gonna bring food home.” He shook his head and smiled at me, then went back to work. Thought that was kinda funny. I’ve got a few other stories from Dad, if y’all wanna read them.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user has a valid question.

Lol. Short and funny.

This one shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a valid point.

Finally, this one makes sense, too.

A little prank can make boring jobs more exciting.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.