Homeowner Followed The HOA’s 7 AM Trash Mandate, So Early Pickup And Summer Heat Left The Neighborhood Reeking, Forcing The HOA To Reconsider

There’s nothing quite like a freshly bolded HOA rule to start the morning off wrong.

So when one resident set his alarm for 6:55 AM to comply with the new 7 AM trash mandate, the garbage truck had already come and gone.

So as the stench of a full trash bin soaked in the hot summer sun, the HOA was soon forced to reconsider their rigid response.

Keep reading for the full story.

HOA said bins had to be out by 7am exactly HOA sent an email reminding everyone that trash bins must be placed out no earlier and no later than 7 AM on pickup day. They bolded it. Someone clearly complained.

This homeowner was used to a more lax policy, but decided they were ready to comply.

I usually put mine out the night before like everyone else, but OK. So I set an alarm for 6:55 AM.

They got themselves on an impressively consistent schedule.

Took the bin out at 7 on the dot. Same the next week. Same the week after.

But the complainer failed to account for one very important detail.

Problem is the truck comes anywhere between 6:30 and 7. A few of us missed pickup because we were following the rule. Bins stayed full all week.

This had wide ranging implications for the entire neighborhood.

Smelled great in the heat.

The HOA quickly changed their tune.

Next HOA email says bins can be placed out “the night before or early morning.” Alarm is off now. Bin’s back out the night before like always.

So everything was functioning perfectly well the first time? You don’t say.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

The very idea of HOAs rubs this commenter the wrong way.

Overly rigid rules don’t leave a lot of room for grace.

In some places, full trash bins are a safety hazard.

You know what they say: The squeaky wheel gets the grease.

When a rule stinks this bad, it doesn’t last long.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.