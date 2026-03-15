Homeowner Was Accused By The HOA Board Of Parking A Junk Vehicle And Ignoring Structural Damage, So He Checked The Facts And Found The Only Thing Out Of Order Was The Letter Itself

Nothing says suburban drama like a certified letter from the HOA.

So when a homeowner was wrongly accused by the HOA of harboring a junk vehicle and neglecting home maintenance, he started wondering whether the real issue was compliance or control.

That’s when he decided to finally call the board’s bluff.

Keep reading for the full story.

HOA hoked up a violation, threatened to sic the city on me Here is the letter I received yesterday, Jan 7, 2026: Dear Resident: HOA has received many complaints regarding a vehicle parked in your driveway. We realize that this is an antique vehicle; however, this vehicle has not been moved in months, has flat tires, and various other issues. Due to these issues, this vehicle would be classified by the City of xxx as a Junked or Nuisance Vehicle. ARTICLE VI JUNKED AND NUISANCE VEHICLES Section 6.01 Purpose The City of xxx believes that junked, nuisance, abandoned, and/or legally unusable vehicles in public view are a detriment to the quality of life of xxx residents and inhibit commerce. The presence of these vehicles erodes the integrity of the neighborhoods where they exist and undermines the safety, atmosphere, and environment where family life and commerce take place. This vehicle needs to be addressed immediately and brought back into the City of xxx Code of Compliance. The vehicle in question needs to either be removed completely from your property or moved out of sight (i.e., into your garage) of residents. Also noticed on your home was a more concerning structural issue forming on the front of your home. Black mold/algae and possible shifting of stones/bricks were noticed. This appears to be due to water coming off your roof onto your home. Please ensure that these issues are resolved no later than February 2, 2026. Should you not act on the car issue, HOA will be forced to file a formal complaint with the City of xxx Code of Compliance. Regarding your structure issue, HOA will send out a formal violation letter should you not begin repairs. Respectfully yours, Board of Directors xxx HOA

Immediately, the homeowner points out that several of the HOA’s assertions are just plain wrong.

The car in question is currently licensed, currently insured, and in working order. I believe that alone means it cannot be considered abandoned, derelict, or a nuisance.

He points out the part of the letter about the tire.

I last drove it to a Halloween event on Oct 30, 2025. Two weeks later, I saw that one tire had gone flat. I have never seen a tire fail like that before—the rubber had separated at the gaps between the tread, exposing the wires inside, and it was obviously unrepairable and uninflatable. I was not in any hurry to fix it as I do not drive the antique much. Only the one tire was flat, so it was not “tires” as the letter claims.

So regardless, the homeowner complies by fixing the tire, but he still has a million other questions.

This morning, I swapped the bad tire with the spare tire. I do not know if there is a rule against working on cars in your own driveway. What could they mean by “various other issues”? Not important if the car is junked? Nor do I believe the assertion of “many complaints.” How many? Who is complaining?

What’s going to happen if he doesn’t comply, he wonders.

Am I to worry that the city is going to commit Grand Theft Auto against me and tow my car to the junkyard? As to the “possible shifting of stones/bricks,” I inspected my house and cannot see any such thing. What are they talking about? “Possible” means they are not sure.

This vagueness just won’t do.

I am owed more detail on that accusation. I suspect they cannot provide that detail because there is, in fact, no such problem. That leaves the “black mold/algae” issue. Yes, there is some blackening of the wall where runoff comes from the roof. I tried a little spray cleaner on it, and it came right off.

It seems like the HOA is openly threatening him.

I note also the very weak language that the “HOA will be forced to file a formal complaint with the City.” Who or what is forcing them to do anything? That is “the Devil made me do it” dodging of responsibility.

He begins to question the validity of the letter as a whole.

A further point on responsibility is that they were too cowardly to sign their names to the letter, using only the “Board of Directors.” No, I do not believe that one either. The president could easily be the sole author and has just made that up about the board.

This HOA sounds like it’s among the worst of the worst.

What did Reddit think?

Maybe this homeowner should write a letter of their own.

This commenter has an interesting perspective.

If it were this user, they’d make sure the HOA would never know another moment of peace.

This HOA complaint really doesn’t hold up to much scrutiny.

The HOA made empty threats, so all the homeowner had to do was check the fine print.

At the end of the day, vague accusations can’t hold a flame to the truth.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.