Homeowners Buy A Home That’s Not Part Of An HOA, But One Neighbor Thinks They Should Be Forced To Be Part Of One Anyway

Would you ever consider buying a home that’s part of an HOA, or would knowing that a home is not part of an HOA be a huge selling point for you?

In this story, one homeowner shares that they were really excited to learn that a home they were interested in was not part of an HOA. However, after moving in, it got interesting because some of their neighbors are part of an HOA.

Keep reading for all the details.

HOA neighbors upset because we’re not included in their misery We bought our house about 6 years ago. When we went to the open house one thing that really caught my attention was the fact that there was not an HOA.

But it’s not that simple.

We closed and eventually learned that the neighborhood does in fact have an HOA. However there’s a handful of houses that were excluded from this HOA because they were previously built by another builder that backed out of the neighborhood. Fast forward to the neighborhood being finished and the HOA being turned over to a management company. There are now board members from the neighborhood that interact with everyone on our Facebook page.

It’s ironic.

Well there’s one old dude that constantly complains and airs out his grievances. Now he’s on a kick about making us HOA exempt houses join. It just makes me laugh…he’s so damn miserable and hates the HOA so much but he wants to make other people join.

It has to be annoying to live in a house that’s part of an HOA, hate it, and know that some of your neighbors are excluded from the HOA.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

That can’t make you join.

LOL.

It couldn’t hurt to double check.

I like this idea!

Living in an HOA is not for everyone.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.